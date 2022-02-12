GTA Online player successfully nails unbelievably difficult BMX trick

Some of the best clips from GTA Online on Reddit are those that display wholesome gameplay. The clips often show gamers helping one another. However, sometimes, they prank each other too, but in a harmless and funny way.

The popularity of wholesome GTA Online lobbies and video clips has grown greatly in recent years. In addition to the wholesome content, some players often upload clips of themselves performing incredibly difficult tricks and stunts in the game. These clips drive fans crazy and receive a lot of praise.

This article will talk about how a player successfully nailed an unbelievably difficult BMX trick in GTA Online.

GTA Online players have mad skills on the BMX

The video clip above was added to the r/gtaonline subreddit by u/HakuStunts and shows a gamer pulling off the most incredible set of tricks on their BMX in the game.

The video starts with the player doing a handlebar grind along a rail before spinning 180° onto the barrel of a tank, which propelled them into the air. The player does a 360° spin and lands on top of a tiny surface area of a motel sign. This astonishing display of BMX skills is a welcome sight on Reddit and this clip received plenty of praising comments.

One redditor asked how the gamer came up with their stunt ideas and another redditor commented that they may have been inspired by the numerous stunt videos on the EvolveStunting channel on YouTube.

The EvolveStunting channel on YouTube is a dedicated space for insane stunts pulled off in computer games, including the GTA series. There are hundreds of stunning videos on the channel that are very worth checking out for inspiration or simply to be blown away by some of the insane tricks players are able to pull off in computer games like this.

Stunt grinds, jump and landing complete (Image via Reddit @HakuStunts)

At the end of the GTA Online clip, it is clear that the player is happy with the result, which they show with a little bunny hop and a 360° rotation of the camera angle.

Redditors and GTA fans will never tire of stunt videos like these which showcase some real talent in the game using the simplest vehicles and methods available to them. It is always entertaining to see the fantastic imagination of GTA fans.

