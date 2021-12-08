GTA Online Redditor pulls off an unbelievable 4-step stunt jump

Redditor u/Accomplished_Mix_475 recently pulled off a stunt that is extremely difficult to do in GTA Online. He then uploaded the video to the official GTA Online subreddit. These shenanigans are what keep the community alive with more and more players posting funny and amazing clips to r/gtaonline.

The video received many reactions with 1343 upvotes and 50 comments on the video in less than 24 hours.

GTA Online Redditor lands an unbelievable 4-step stunt jump from electric poles

Redditor u/Accomplished_Mix_475 posted a video on Reddit where he uses a bike to do an insane stunt jump from an electric pole. On his way down, he jumps through another electric pole to continue the stunt. He taps three more poles before finally reaching the ground, making this a stunt no one has likely ever achieved before.

The difficulty of landing from such a height and velocity in GTA Online is unbelievable and the reactions in the comments are full of people in awe. One such comment is from Redditor u/4ox7on and he commented "This is insanely clean. The flip at the end is the perfect way to finish the stunt." This comment received 67 upvotes with many people agreeing.

Another comment was from Mr_Beckford97, who asked the person who posted the video to tell him honestly how many tries the video took to make, to which the original poster said seven. Both these comments got over 20 upvotes with the original poster telling the people how many tries it honestly took to pull such a stunt off.

There was a humorous comment from a redditor that stated that this is how good a player gets when they play the game from the date of its release.

The previous comment got 55 upvotes and a reply from u/Accomplished_Mix_475 that said the comment was accurate.

A comment from another GTA Online player who has played the game since 2013 stated "I’ve played since 2013 and I don’t know how he got a motorbike up there".

Another comment spoke about how they would hit the rock at the end of the jump, to which the uploader replied that he was scared that would happen too.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider