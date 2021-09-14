Top five funniest GTA Online Reddit moments (September 2021)

GTA Online is getting more and more popular every day. GTA Online has a strong online community on Reddit with over 1.1 million members. The GTA Online subreddit is updated daily with exciting content from the community, with some posts being tips and tricks while others are purely for hilarious reasons.

With over a million members on the GTA Online subreddit, it is safe to say that the r/GTAOnline is full of interesting finds. The community helps players by posting the location of daily collectibles, patch notes, and many more helpful tips.

This article takes a look at the top 5 funniest GTA Online Reddit moments as of September 2021.

Five best posts on GTA Onlinesubreddit

5) Circuit Breaker Fail

The funny clip was shared by Redditor U/Donkphin in which he shows how new players make silly mistakes that end up in the mission failing. During the Fleeca job heist, one player needs to drive the Kuruma while the other needs to hack into the bank's security.

This clip shows how the experienced gamer was able to hack into the security and the second it was done, the mission failed because the new player had totaled the Kuruma.

4) Fake AFK showdown

In this clip by u/Rastafire5, he shows how players in GTA Online would take any opportunity they get at shooting someone down. The Redditor shows how he was buying ammo when another player sees him standing still and tries to grieve him by shooting at him.

The plot twists when Rastafire5 is ready to take the other player down when he fires and wins the shoot-off.

3) Getting rid of cops

A picture was posted by Redditor u/helljumperCS of a comparison between Forza Motorsport 3, which was released in 2009 and the trailer of GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, which will be out around 2022. The comparison shows how a game's graphics that came out 12 years ago can be more detailed than the latest GTA 5 expansion.

This is posted as a joke as there is no gameplay footage, and everything is based on the trailer. The image also shows just the details in the mirror of the game, which look like the expansion could use some work in terms of graphics for the next-gen consoles.

2) Exploding KDJ

It's no secret that most of the community dislikes the new side characters Sessanta and KDJ. Many players find it annoying to listen to their disrespectful behavior and dirty talk during autoshop missions.

In the video uploaded by Redditor u/C-U_Next_Tuesday, he bombs KDJ at the end of a mission and fails it just to take KDJ out for fun. This video got a lot of love as this is something many players want to do most of the time.

1) Last man standing

In the footage shared by Redditor u/sOrSuky, the player shows how he and his crew were killed during a mission, and the last one alive was the hacker. When the hacker hacked the gate, she was surrounded by guards who were ready with their guns pointed at her.

All this was observed in spectator mode, and the second the hacker was done hacking, the guards killed her.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar