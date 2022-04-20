5 properties that GTA Online beginners need to buy in 2022

Having a property in GTA online is not only essential if players want to make any progress in the game, but also a symbol of how much they have grinded and spent their precious time on getting them.

But beginners who have just started playing GTA online might find it challenging to determine which properties are worth grinding and spending money on and which ones are pure waste.

The game has also not made it easier as every week, players get different discounts on different properties, making everything a little more complicated.

Players can buy arcades, apartments, offices, and even become the CEO of a company. This wide variety of properties has its advantages and disadvantages. Players need to know which one they should start with.

This listicle will help players understand that as a beginner in GTA Online, wise investments can go a long way in getting them a headstart while saving time and energy.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

5 beginner-friendly properties to buy in GTA Online

5) Del Perro Heights

This apartment is still the cheapest apartment that beginners can buy in the game. Players can get this apartment for $200,000, which is relatively more affordable than any other apartment they can get.

The apartment is not flashy or has the best view, but players can use this opportunity to start different heists and start earning money quickly. Moreover, players spend most of their time outside.

4) Great Chaparral Clubhouse

Players can purchase a Motorcycle Clubhouse, but they can only possess one at a time. Players will be given the status of the Motorcycle Club (MC) President after purchasing a Clubhouse. After this, they can recruit seven friends to do different missions to earn money.

The Great Chaparral MC is the cheapest clubhouse as it costs only $200,000. There are multiple missions players can get from this MC, and it is also a quick way to earn money with friends.

3) Elysian Island Nightclub

Nightclubs are expensive in GTA Online, especially for beginners, but it is worth the grind and time, as once players buy their own nightclub, the missions they get from it are really profitable. The Elysian Island Nightclub is the cheapest in the game.

Nightclubs are a means for players to earn a lot of money in GTA Online, but they also serve as a hub for players' various criminal companies, which can be found beneath the expandable Nightclub Warehouse.

2) Vehicle Warehouse

In GTA Online, getting a garage is rather simple, however, there are three tiers that players should be aware of before acquiring one. Garages can be purchased through the "Dynasty8realestate" website or by visiting a "For Sale" sign located outside the property.

Garages range in price from $25,000 to $150,000, and each one has a varied number of parking places.

For many players, vehicle warehouses are obsolete as when players buy an apartment, they get a garage built-in, but if someone does not want to bother with buying an apartment, having at least a vehicle warehouse is good.

1) Paleto Forest Bunker

Bunkers are massive underground complexes that first appeared in Covert Operations of the Gunrunning update. Like Motorcycle Clubhouses and CEO offices, bunkers can be customized with a variety of modifications.

The Paleto Forest Bunker is the cheapest bunker beginners can buy in GTA Online. The cost seems like a lot, but the payout and missions are worth it. The normal daily charge for possessing a bunker while registered is $4,700. Disruption Logistics will charge $9,400 per day for a fully updated bunker.

The commercial activities of the bunker will continue to function as long as the owner remains in session and is not dependent on being registered, allowing fees to be avoided. But all of this is worth it because of how much payout players get doing the missions, making the Paleto Forest Bunker a must-have for GTA beginners.

Edited by R. Elahi