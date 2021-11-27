5 best GTA Online properties for beginners to buy in November 2021

GTA Online players wonder what the best beginner properties to buy this past month have been. With the weekly updates changing discounts on properties and more, there are a few factors to consider.

Some properties are always worth buying for beginner GTA Online players because they pave the way for earnings in the game. From apartments to offices or arcades, there are plenty of properties in GTA Online to choose from.

This article will look at the five best properties for beginners to buy in GTA Online in November 2021.

Set up your GTA Online character with some fine starter properties

There are so many locations and properties available for GTA Online for players to check out. Fans will be playing for a long time to earn money to buy them all. Below are five properties that were best for the players to buy in November 2021.

1) Biker Clubhouse

Biker Clubhouses will always be one of the best properties to buy as a beginner in GTA Online. With some of the best locations available for as little as $420,000 in the middle of the city, this is a very low-cost, high-interest property to invest in.

Owning an MC Clubhouse allows players on biker missions to make some quick cash or invest in illegal businesses on the Open Road to start making the big bucks.

2) Facility

Massive discount for November 11th update (Image via Sportskeeda)

As of the 11th of November, the weekly update gave GTA Online players a 40% discount on Facilities and their upgrades. Though beginners might not think to buy this type of property first, the discount makes it very worthwhile. There was also double-money in facility missions.

Setting up a Facility for such a low cost will benefit the player more in the long run, generating more wealth through participating in the Doomsday Heist, for example. GTA Online players should take advantage of this offer by November 18th, 2021.

3) High-End Apartment

The week of November 4th saw players receive a 40% discount on High-End Apartments in GTA Online. It was certainly worth snapping up a high-end apartment with such a huge discount this month.

GTA Online players must buy an apartment to activate the heists in the game. It makes perfect sense for beginner players to use this great discount and get their heist career started in November 2021.

4) Kosatka

35% Discount in November 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)

This November, the 35% discount on the Kosatka makes it so much more affordable for the GTA Online players to get started on the Cayo Perico Heist. Especially being that talk of the Panther Statue has returned.

Also included are all of the submarine upgrades and add-ons. Now is the best time for the players to get a fully loaded Kosatka with a mini-sub and sparrow helicopter. Players can even splash out on different colors with such a great discount this month if they want.

5) Arcade

Diamonds are rumored to be back in the vault of the Diamond Casino & Resort. Players should have bought an Arcade this month to take advantage of the double money and rewards in heist missions.

Buying an Arcade is the first step for GTA Online players to work towards stealing those diamonds and making millions in November 2021.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha