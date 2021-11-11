GTA Trilogy vs GTA Online weekly update: Which one will release first on November 11?

November 11 is a big day for GTA players as the day will see the official release of GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition.

In addition to it being the release of the much anticipated Trilogy, it is also time for the GTA Online weekly update. Most in the community probably forgot about the GTA Online updates as they eagerly await November 11 to play the newly remastered Trilogy.

This article will discuss the timing of the Trilogy release as it compares to the Online weekly update release.

GTA Trilogy is pegged to be the biggest game of the year

Rockstar has revealed that GTA Online updates will be available from 4.00 AM EST on November 11. Most players are now aware that the Trilogy release time has been set for 10.00 AM EST. This should answer any questions players have about which will be available first. The answer is the GTA Online weekly updates.

The GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition has been noted as one of the most awaited games of the year. This will undoubtedly mean that more players are excited about the new release than the weekly online updates.

Players have become so used to the weekly updates on GTA Online that the excitement levels every week for new content have plateaued. This means that players can only get so excited about something that happens once a week. At the same time, the release of the Trilogy has been anticipated for many months and will only happen once.

The originals of the remastered Trilogy were timeless. The players and fans are excited to go back and relive this excellent experience. Therefore, most GTA Community is aware that the Trilogy will be released after the weekly updates. At least the players are prepared.

Among recent leaks and news updates, Tez2 on Twitter had this to say to the community:

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Rockstar is aware of an issue with PlayStation Store countdown timers displaying an inaccurate official launch time.

#GTATrilogy



support.rockstargames.com/articles/44101… GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will unlock at 10:00 AM EST in all regions and across all platforms.Rockstar is aware of an issue with PlayStation Store countdown timers displaying an inaccurate official launch time. GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will unlock at 10:00 AM EST in all regions and across all platforms.Rockstar is aware of an issue with PlayStation Store countdown timers displaying an inaccurate official launch time.#GTATrilogy support.rockstargames.com/articles/44101…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This information can also be found on the Rockstar website, quoting the exact release time EST. Many players would already know this, having preloaded the Trilogy onto their consoles. They will not be overly excited about the GTA Online weekly updates this week, however.

Edited by R. Elahi