How to start HSW races in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online fans on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S got the next-gen version on March 15. Being a premium and exclusive version, it did come with some perks.

The Hao's Special Works garage at the Los Santos Car Meet was added along with a special series of races called the HSW series. Similarly, a Hao's exclusive time trial also made its way into GTA Online.

The latest Criminal Enterprises DLC was for all platforms, but E&E users also got some new HSW series races.

How to participate in HSW races in GTA Online

GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced also brought in a bunch of quality-of-life upgrades. The new landing page makes it easier for players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S to navigate to the desired section of the game.

This allows them to queue directly for heists, bonus missions, and races.

Another way to compete in HSW series races is by going to the pink checkered flags on the map. Upon clicking on them, the logo will also reveal the letter 'H' next to the flag, denoting that it is for HSW vehicles only.

Gamers can also use their in-game smartphones to queue for these races. All they need to do is bring up the phone, select Quick Job, click on Series Mode, and then HSW Race Series.

A similar option can be employed if GTA Online users hit Start and go to the Pause Menu. From there, they can navigate to the Online tab and select Jobs. The next option to be selected is Races and then Rockstar Created. This should bring up a list of all the races present in the game.

Players can scroll down to the HSW segment and select the desired race to compete in. This menu also helps them see if any races have bonus rewards for the week.

New HSW Series Races

The most recent weekly update in GTA Online finally brought in the Declasse Vigero ZX. Additionally, on the Expanded and Enhanced version, users can burn rubber on six brand new HSW series races, as listed below:

Crossing Paths

This lap or circuit race, in other words, features a track that overlaps itself multiple times. Racers must look at both sides before blitzing past lest they run each other over.

Dipping in

This is quite a long circuit race and sees players start from Vinewood and go all the way to the Grand Senora Desert.

Dockyard

As the name suggests, this race takes place near the terminal in Los Santos. Users need to look out for moving containers, cranes, and NPC dock officials.

Grapeseed Circuit

As the name implies, this is a circuit race where gamers will need to cross a set of checkpoints multiple times. The route takes the racers through Union Road, Grapeseed Main Street, Grand Senora Desert, and many more.

Learning Curve

Emphasizing the 'Curve,' this lap race sees racers zip through the narrow lanes that the canyon offers at Rockford Hills.

Panic Stations

Starting at El Burro Heights, GTA Online players will have to make a round the center of Los Santos in this lap race.

For the uninitiated, HSW Series Races are only meant for HSW-eligible vehicles.

