Prices for all HSW vehicles in GTA Online

There are nearly a dozen different HSW vehicles in GTA Online, all with varying costs. They all command over a million dollars, with some even costing the player several million. Thus, it's worth looking at each individual option and seeing its total price, which is the cost of the vehicle plus its HSW Mod upgrade.

This article will focus on the 11 HSW vehicles that are currently in GTA Online as of July 2022. Any introduced thereafter won't be on this list. HSW modifications make each vehicle go significantly faster than they were previously capable of, often making them the quickest in their entire vehicle class.

Thus, these prices are justified in some cases.

List of all prices for GTA Online's HSW vehicles

The Brioso R/A is the slowest, yet cheapest option (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of all HSW vehicles and their total costs:

Arbiter GT: $1,955,000

$1,955,000 Astron Custom: $2,115,000

$2,115,000 Banshee: $1,945,000

$1,945,000 Brioso R/A: $1,252,500

$1,252,500 Coil Cyclone II: $2,725,000

$2,725,000 Deveste Eight: $2,905,000

$2,905,000 Hakuchou Drag: $2,426,000

$2,426,000 S95: $2,520,000

$2,520,000 Sentinel XS: $1,365,300

$1,365,300 Turismo Classic: $1,602,000

$1,602,000 Weaponized Ignus: $3,745,000

By comparison, here are the prices for just the individual vehicle with no modifications attached:

Arbiter GT: $1,580,000

$1,580,000 Astron Custom: $1,720,000

$1,720,000 Banshee: $105,000

$105,000 Brioso R/A: $155,000

$155,000 Coil Cyclone II: $2,250,000

$2,250,000 Deveste Eight: $1,795,000

$1,795,000 Hakuchou Drag: $976,000

$976,000 S95: $1,995,000

$1,995,000 Sentinel XS: $60,000

$60,000 Turismo Classic: $705,000

$705,000 Weaponized Ignus: $3,245,000

Likewise, here are the prices for just the actual HSW modification:

Arbiter GT: $375,000

$375,000 Astron Custom: $395,000

$395,000 Banshee: $1,840,000

$1,840,000 Brioso R/A: $1,097,500

$1,097,500 Coil Cyclone II: $475,000

$475,000 Deveste Eight: $1,110,000

$1,110,000 Hakuchou Drag: $1,450,000

$1,450,000 S95: $525,000

$525,000 Sentinel XS: $1,305,300

$1,305,300 Turismo Classic: $897,000

$897,000 Weaponized Ignus: $500,000

The Weaponized Ignus is the most expensive option (Image via Rockstar Games)

The cheapest HSW vehicle for GTA Online players to get is the Brioso R/A, while the most expensive one is the Weaponized Ignus. The total prices do not consider the first free upgrade that players get from Hao when they unlock this feature on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Similarly, any free vehicles that the player gets are not taken into consideration when it comes to these prices. This short guide is mainly for beginners who don't have any of them and are wondering about the costs. For some players, top speed is extremely important, so here is a short section on that.

Top speed for all HSW vehicles

The Hakuchou Drag is the fastest of this bunch in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is the top speed of each vehicle with all relevant modifications, as determined by Broughy1322:

Arbiter GT: 141.25 mph

141.25 mph Astron Custom: 137 mph

137 mph Banshee: 153 mph

153 mph Brioso R/A: 124.75 mph

124.75 mph Coil Cyclone II: 141 mph

141 mph Deveste Eight: 151.75 mph

151.75 mph Hakuchou Drag: 157.5 mph

157.5 mph S95: 155.5 mph

155.5 mph Sentinel XS: 137.75 mph

137.75 mph Turismo Classic: 150.5 mph

150.5 mph Weaponized Ignus: 146.25 mph

The slowest of the bunch is the Brioso R/A, while the fastest is the Hakuchou Drag. Unsurprisingly, many of these HSW vehicles are the fastest within their vehicle class in GTA Online. Whichever one appeals the most to the player is based on a number of factors, so hopefully, this short guide should give them an idea of which one to purchase based on their funds.

