Prices for all HSW vehicles in GTA Online

There are nearly a dozen different HSW vehicles in GTA Online, all with varying costs. They all command over a million dollars, with some even costing the player several million. Thus, it's worth looking at each individual option and seeing its total price, which is the cost of the vehicle plus its HSW Mod upgrade.
This article will focus on the 11 HSW vehicles that are currently in GTA Online as of July 2022. Any introduced thereafter won't be on this list. HSW modifications make each vehicle go significantly faster than they were previously capable of, often making them the quickest in their entire vehicle class.
Thus, these prices are justified in some cases.
List of all prices for GTA Online's HSW vehicles
Here is a list of all HSW vehicles and their total costs:
- Arbiter GT: $1,955,000
- Astron Custom: $2,115,000
- Banshee: $1,945,000
- Brioso R/A: $1,252,500
- Coil Cyclone II: $2,725,000
- Deveste Eight: $2,905,000
- Hakuchou Drag: $2,426,000
- S95: $2,520,000
- Sentinel XS: $1,365,300
- Turismo Classic: $1,602,000
- Weaponized Ignus: $3,745,000
By comparison, here are the prices for just the individual vehicle with no modifications attached:
- Arbiter GT: $1,580,000
- Astron Custom: $1,720,000
- Banshee: $105,000
- Brioso R/A: $155,000
- Coil Cyclone II: $2,250,000
- Deveste Eight: $1,795,000
- Hakuchou Drag: $976,000
- S95: $1,995,000
- Sentinel XS: $60,000
- Turismo Classic: $705,000
- Weaponized Ignus: $3,245,000
Likewise, here are the prices for just the actual HSW modification:
- Arbiter GT: $375,000
- Astron Custom: $395,000
- Banshee: $1,840,000
- Brioso R/A: $1,097,500
- Coil Cyclone II: $475,000
- Deveste Eight: $1,110,000
- Hakuchou Drag: $1,450,000
- S95: $525,000
- Sentinel XS: $1,305,300
- Turismo Classic: $897,000
- Weaponized Ignus: $500,000
The cheapest HSW vehicle for GTA Online players to get is the Brioso R/A, while the most expensive one is the Weaponized Ignus. The total prices do not consider the first free upgrade that players get from Hao when they unlock this feature on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.
Similarly, any free vehicles that the player gets are not taken into consideration when it comes to these prices. This short guide is mainly for beginners who don't have any of them and are wondering about the costs. For some players, top speed is extremely important, so here is a short section on that.
Top speed for all HSW vehicles
Here is the top speed of each vehicle with all relevant modifications, as determined by Broughy1322:
- Arbiter GT: 141.25 mph
- Astron Custom: 137 mph
- Banshee: 153 mph
- Brioso R/A: 124.75 mph
- Coil Cyclone II: 141 mph
- Deveste Eight: 151.75 mph
- Hakuchou Drag: 157.5 mph
- S95: 155.5 mph
- Sentinel XS: 137.75 mph
- Turismo Classic: 150.5 mph
- Weaponized Ignus: 146.25 mph
The slowest of the bunch is the Brioso R/A, while the fastest is the Hakuchou Drag. Unsurprisingly, many of these HSW vehicles are the fastest within their vehicle class in GTA Online. Whichever one appeals the most to the player is based on a number of factors, so hopefully, this short guide should give them an idea of which one to purchase based on their funds.