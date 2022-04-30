What GTA Online players should know about the Grotti Brioso R/A

The Grotti Brioso R/A is the latest vehicle in GTA Online to get HSW upgrades, so some players might wonder how good it is. For those that might not remember this car, here is a quick refresher:

Price: $155,000

$155,000 Vehicle Class: Compact

Compact Introduced in: Version 1.52 (The Cayo Perico Heist)

It wasn't a particularly memorable vehicle when it debuted over a year ago, but the latest HSW upgrades have breathed some new life into it. This performance upgrade is free for GTA Plus members, which players can become by signing up for until June 1, 2022.

Non-GTA Plus members will have to wait until May 5, 2022, to purchase the HSW upgrades for this car (should they be interested in it).

The Grotti Brioso R/A in GTA Online: What to know

The main reason why some people would want to look up this car is that it got HSW upgrades. Before it got those performance upgrades, it was only ranked sixth in terms of top speed for the Compact vehicle class:

Issi (Arena Wars): 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h) Club: 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h) Blista Kanjo: 109.25 mph (175.82 km/h) Blista: 104.50 mph (168.18 km/h) Issi: 104.25 mph (167.77 km/h) Brioso R/A: 103.75 mph (166.97 km/h)

There are only 15 Compact cars in GTA Online, so it doesn't seem impressive to only be ranked sixth in terms of top speed. Thankfully, the HSW upgrades put it in first place, with an impressive top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h).

Unfortunately, the Grotti Brioso R/A is the slowest vehicle with HSW performance upgrades. It makes sense, given that Compact cars are slow in general, but it can disappoint some GTA Online players hoping for something blazingly fast.

Just for reference, here is its top speed compared to other options:

Hakuchou Drag: 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h) S95: 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h) Banshee: 153.00 mph (246.23 km/h) Deveste Eight: 151.75 mph (244.22 km/h) Turismo Classic: 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h) Weaponized Ignus: 146.25 mph (235.37 km/h) Arbiter GT: 141.25 mph (227.32 km/h) Cyclone II: 141.00 mph (226.92 km/h) Sentinel XS: 137.75 mph (221.69 km/h) Astron Custom: 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) Brioso R/A: 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h)

While there could always be something slower in the future, GTA Online usually suffers from powercreep regarding top speeds.

Free for GTA Plus members (until June 1, 2022)

All Members get GTA$500,000, and the highly customizable Grotti Brioso R/A with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works Upgrade.



Plus an Agency Property for access to The Contract, and more: A new GTA+ event period begins today on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.All Members get GTA$500,000, and the highly customizable Grotti Brioso R/A with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works Upgrade.Plus an Agency Property for access to The Contract, and more: rsg.ms/1cdd4cf A new GTA+ event period begins today on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.All Members get GTA$500,000, and the highly customizable Grotti Brioso R/A with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works Upgrade.Plus an Agency Property for access to The Contract, and more: rsg.ms/1cdd4cf https://t.co/3Tavit59IE

There are a few things that GTA Online players should know about this car:

It and its HSW upgrades are completely free for GTA Plus members, who also have early access to it.

Non-GTA Plus members will be able to purchase it on May 5, 2022, and onward.

Currently, its HSW upgrades are only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA Plus costs $5.99 a month, and its rewards aren't for everybody. Last month featured the Deveste Eight and its HSW upgrades, whereas this month's free ride is nowhere near as fast.

Compact cars are niche in GTA Online, even if the Grotti Brioso R/A is the new king of this vehicle class.

