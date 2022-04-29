Rockstar reveals new GTA Plus benefits and rewards for GTA Online players

Rockstar Games recently posted a Newswire article detailing all of the GTA Plus benefits that GTA Online players can get this month. This new month of subscription lasts from April 28 to June 1, 2022. It's still $5.99, and this service is only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players.
Many of these new benefits parallel last month's bonuses, including early access to a new HSW vehicle. It might be a controversial service, but it's here to stay, and lovers of GTA Plus will likely wish to know more about what they will get out of it for this month.
A new month of GTA Plus bonuses are now available for GTA Online players
Here are all of the bonuses promised for this month:
- $500,000
- Access to Shark Cards+
- A free Grotti Briosi R/A, plus its free HSW upgrade (early access)
- Free Agency in Rockford Hills and free Wallpaper options
- Free clothing:
- Red Tint Oversize Shades
- Red Bangles
- Red Swirl Smoking Jacket
- Free Split Camo Livery (Übermacht Cypher)
- Double cash payouts on Security Contracts
- 50% extra cash and RP on Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions
- Double cash and RP on Kart Krash: Full Auto
Remember to take advantage of all of these benefits before this month's subscription ends on June 1, 2022.
Basic GTA Plus information for GTA Online players
Signing up for this membership will automatically give players $500,000. However, everything else requires a few extra steps. All clothing and liveries will be given to the player for logging in. Every other free item must be purchased at the relevant retailer:
- Agency: Dynasty 8 Executive
- Grotti Briosi R/A: Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- HSW Upgrade for the Grotti Briosi R/A: Hao's Special Works
All extra cash and RP bonuses are automatically applied to their relevant game modes. It's worth noting that GTA Online players still have access to these benefits, even if they cancel their membership.
Anyone who wishes to cancel their GTA Plus subscription will have to do so by going to their relevant console's store page and then choosing to cancel it from there. GTA Online players should know that the service automatically costs $5.99 every month, there is no need to manually renew it each month.
Grotti Brioso R/A
One of the main draws of paying for this service is getting access to an HSW vehicle for free before the general public can buy it. This month's freebie is the Grotti Brioso R/A, and some players might wonder how good it is.
Unfortunately, it's one of the slowest HSW vehicles in GTA Online. It has excellent acceleration, but that's a common trait among other HSW vehicles. At the very least, it will be one of the fastest Compact cars.
Non-subscribers will gain access to the Grotti Brioso R/A's HSW upgrades on May 5, 2022.
Agency
The other main draw for this month's GTA Plus subscription is that GTA Online players get a free Agency. This free property is the one from Rockford Hills, which would normally cost $2,415,000, but subscribers get it for free. They also get some free wallpaper options.
Security Contracts are a big part of owning an Agency, so it's convenient that GTA Plus members will get double cash on Security Contracts.
