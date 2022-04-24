GTA Plus Membership for GTA Online: Price, how to get, and more

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced did two significant things. Firstly, it brought exclusivity to the game. The version is only accessible on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at the moment.

It also made Online and Story Mode two separate entities. Players who only want to experience the online world can now do so.

Mere days after the E&E launch, Rockstar announced a new premium membership program called GTA Plus. This was also only for the Expanded and Enhanced players. This article reveals all the details about the new program.

What is GTA Plus?

A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.



On March 25, Rockstar first announced a new premium membership program called GTA Plus. This was only for the next-gen version of players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The membership promised to give players monthly rewards and benefits.

Rockstar's guide to the program reads:

"GTA+ is Grand Theft Auto Online’s premium membership program, delivering a series of ongoing and rotating Member-exclusive benefits from across the entire GTA Online experience each month to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players."

The rewards and offers will change each month, and members will also enjoy the weekly rewards and offers. A fixed sum of $500K would automatically be deposited into member accounts at the beginning of each month.

Along with the cash would be property, vehicles, clothing, event bonuses, and special discounts. Members will also receive 15% more cash from Shark Card purchases.

Price and how to get

The membership program can be canceled at any time

Subscribing to the GTA Plus program is quite simple and can be done in multiple ways. Both the PlayStation and Microsoft stores have the option listed on them. It is as simple as visiting the stores and buying them.

Gamers can also purchase membership while playing the game

Gamers on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can also purchase a membership from the Online tab in the Pause Menu. There is a new option that opens up a whole new set of pages related to the program.

This is also where gamers will be able to check out the current offers for each month. The program is priced at $5.99 each month. This is a recurring transaction and will be in place till it is canceled. Players can withdraw their memberships at any time.

The current offers are:

$500K deposited automatically to Maze Bank Account

Principe Deveste Eight (HSW upgrades equipped)

HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch liveries for the Deveste Eight.

Free Auto Shop at La Mesa. Players who already own an Auto Shop can relocate for free.

Free LS Car Meet membership. Refund $50K for players who already have a membership.

Free upgrade to Aquarius Super Yacht for Yacht owners.

Free Gusset Frog tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts.

Free Conveyor Livery for the Avenger, Khanjali, and APC.

Set of free paints and emblems for Auto Shops.

3X cash and RP rewards for HSW races.

2X LS Car Meet RP rewards for Street Race Series

Extra cash on Shark Card purchases on PS and Microsoft Stores.

