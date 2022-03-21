5 reasons why GTA 5 runs better on PS5 than Xbox Series X

GTA 5 and Online are out on the next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S). It was a matter of time till people started comparing both consoles (PS5 and Series X) and their performance as far as the game is concerned.

The Xbox Series X boasts of being the most powerful console ever made. However, there are a couple of instances where the PS5 one-ups the Microsoft console.

PS5 gamers can also enjoy various exclusive benefits like the ability to claim Grand Theft Auto Online for free until June 14. Gamers can also keep the claimed free version indefinitely. This article provides in-depth research and explains why the game runs better on the PS5.

Note: Replicating in-game moments is a challenge due to the dynamic nature of the game. Factors like lighting, traffic, population density, variety, etc are a nightmare to mirror. However, the game's initial missions sync up pretty well.

Reasons why GTA 5 runs better on the PS5 than Xbox Series X

5) Haptic feedback and DualSense controller

Both controllers are great, but the DualSense shines in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Android Authority)

The PS5 DualSense controller gets a couple of console-exclusive features. The vibrations on DualSense are very realistic. The controller rumbles to mimic the same elements in the game.

Things like revving a car, going over a bad patch of road, offroading, weather effects, etc., can all be felt on the DualSense. The Xbox Series X controller, however, lacks these effects. The DualSense adds a new layer of realism and makes the game a lot more immersive.

4) Frame rate

The frame rates on the Series X seems to fluctuate quite a bit (Image via Youtube/ElAnalistaDeBits)

The Series X and PS5 get three graphics modes for this expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5. They are the Fidelity Mode (4K+Ray Tracing@30fps), Performance Mode (Upscaled 4K@60fps), and Performance RT (Upscaled 4K+Ray Tracing@60fps).

An in-depth test by YouTuber ElAnaslistaDeBits revealed that the Series X's frame rate was not consistent when the game showcased explosions, fire, and smoke effects. The PS5, however, handled the effects like a charm and rarely dropped below 50 fps on Performance and Performance RT modes.

3) Resolution

The image on the PS5 was always sharper and had more vibrancy (Image via YouTube/ElAnaslistaDeBits)

The PS5 and Series X can run the game at 4K and have an upscaled 4K resolution depending on the modes. However, the PS5 images were a lot clearer than the Series X.

The differences in the above image taken from GTA 5 are pretty straightforward. The texture resolution is a touch better on the Sony console. Looking at the tree near the left bank of the river will help.

2) Loading times

Loading times surprising vary a lot on both systems (Image via YouTube/ElAnaslistaDeBits)

The next-gen version of GTA 5 also talked about improving load times drastically. The load times are a touch better on all consoles, but the PS5 is miles ahead of all other competitors in this instance. Earlier, consoles suffered from long load times, which sometimes exceeded minutes.

1) Shadows

The PS5 seems to render an extra shadow which is absent on the Series X (Image via YouTube/ElAnaslistaDeBits)

Along with Ray Tracing, lighting, and texture improvements, the expanded and enhanced GTA 5 boasts better shadows. The advanced hardware on both consoles from Sony and Microsoft performs pretty well.

Particularly on the fidelity mode, which features 4K resolution and Ray Tracing. The texture in that mode is also more pronounced. The PS5 seems to render extra shadows near cars, trees, etc.

The Rockstar engine element in GTA 5 distinguishes between Screen-Space Ambient Occlusion and regular shadows. Whether this is a bug in the Series X or the console, for some reason, cannot render the extra effects is unknown.

Overview

Both consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X) seem to perform quite identically on most occasions. It is only during rare instances where gamers can see either one performing better. GTA 5 runs perfectly fine on both consoles.

PlayStation 5 users, however, have a few advantages like being able to get the Online mode for free, DualSense features, and they also claimed GTA$1 million each month till this version was launched.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar