GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC: What is Dax’s role likely to be?

The Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA) Winter DLC titled Los Santos: Drug Wars is set to go live tomorrow, December 13, and will bring with it several new features and a new character, Dax. Speculated to be part of the Juggalos gang, not much has been revealed about Dax on the Rockstar Games website.

Juggalos are a drug dealing gang who were seen in both GTA 5 and GTA Online. One of its members, Wade Hebert, an accomplice to Trevor, was also seen in GTA 5. Dax is now highly expected to be a part of this drug-dealing gang, according to earlier leaks.

What is known so far about Dax's role in GTA Online's Los Santos: Drug Wars

Rockstar Games recently revealed details about the upcoming two-part DLC that will be going live on December 13. The first part of the update is already said to bring several new features to the game, including a new character, vehicle, and a returning character, along with other upgrades.

Dax revealed as a contact in the new DLC

Dax was seen as a contact on the in-game phone on an official screenshot (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the many updates officially announced by Rockstar is the ability to hide/show contacts and sort them. This will help players in crunch situations as they can have the most frequently contacted names right at the top of the list.

Announcing the update, Rockstar Games shared the above screenshot in which Dax appears as a name on the in-game phone contact list. This isn't the first time his name has come up as an earlier leak showed files connecting an individual named Dax with the Juggalo gang.

Dax, Juggalo Boss, or accomplice

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/X8o0HRV1kr

Juggalos being a drug-dealing gang in the game bodes well with the DLC name, Drug Wars. Whether or not Dax will lead the Juggalos in the new winter update, or if he will play a major part in it, is unknown. The files referencing Dax in the leaked material were:

DAX_OVERLAY

WAREHOUSE_JUGGALO_DAX

Although there's not much to go by, the leaked content refers to a warehouse, the Juggalos, and Dax. Speculation suggests that the leaks indicate that Dax owns a major warehouse in the DLC, with the Juggalos gang somehow being involved.

Some NPCs can also be seen in the official capture shared by Rockstar Games. Fans have speculated this could be Nervous Ron and Wade Hebert talking to Dax. Famous leaker Tez2 had previously suggested that Dax would be the Juggalo Boss in the DLC, working alongside another character.

The other character could either be Ronald “Ron” Jakowski or Wade, although the latter’s name hasn’t been mentioned yet and could feature in the second part of the multi-part update.

Other significant changes to be expected in GTA Online's Winter DLC

Several other updates are expected in GTA Online's Winter DLC update:

Players will get a free Declasse Tahoma Coupe for a limited time

You can initiate business sell missions from the Benefactor Terrorbytes in Invite Only Sessions

You can initiate Agatha's Casino Story Missions as a solo player

Players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X will receive updates to get ray-traced reflections and shadows.

You will receive newly bought vehicles at garages even faster

The Mechanic can now deliver bicycles as well, from the player's garage

You can skip Hao's first race and access HSW upgrades directly

A permanent bonus applied to Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions in public sessions

A permanent Triple payment bonus applied to Smuggler's Sell Missions

Shark Cards also received 20~25% more value since December 6, 2022.

