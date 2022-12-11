5 best GTA+ rewards for GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update will officially launch on December 13, the same day that GTA+ rewards will be reset. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players can pay $5.99 a month to get certain membership bonuses. However, these reset within a month, presenting a different selection of free prizes each time. December's rewards will be dedicated to the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Please keep in mind that all the information below is based on the pre-release materials for the upcoming DLC. The quotes used in this article are taken from Rockstar Games' newswire posts.

GTA+ members can look forward to these rewards in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

5) 1.5x bonus rewards for the First Dose missions

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 https://t.co/6dLXZ1O2tM

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update will introduce First Dose, a series of brand-new story missions. It's meant to be the "opening chapter" for an expansive narrative covering multiple updates. GTA+ members will earn a lot of bonuses with their subscription. In this regard, the developers had this to say:

"GTA+ Members will get 1.5X GTA$ and RP on First Dose to gain a little extra in each mission."

These special rewards will stack during weekly events. Rockstar made sure to point this out in their newswire post.

4) Members get a free Acid Lab upgrade

Nick @GhillieYT #GTAOnline Will Rockstar branch off of last year's DLC and include a lock on jammer option for the Brickade 6x6? Will Rockstar branch off of last year's DLC and include a lock on jammer option for the Brickade 6x6? 👀 #GTAOnline

Players will have the ability to run a business known as the Acid Lab in the upcoming update. This is meant to be a purchasable upgrade for the MTL Brickade 6x6. However, GTA+ members don't have to pay anything in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars, according to the developers, who said:

"GTA+ Members will get to install the Acid Lab for free."

The original Brickade was part of the Warstock Cache & Carry website, so the 6x6 variant will likely get Acid Lab upgrades from there. Keep in mind that players need to complete the First Dose missions before they can get started on installing the lab.

3) 50% boost in Acid productivity

Gaming Detective ❄️ @that1detectiv3



We must complete these missions and acquire lab equipment to start up the Acid Lab business!



#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames The new story missions in GTA Online’s Drug Wars are called “First Dose” and are “the opening chapter of an expansive two-part story.”We must complete these missions and acquire lab equipment to start up the Acid Lab business! The new story missions in GTA Online’s Drug Wars are called “First Dose” and are “the opening chapter of an expansive two-part story.” 👀We must complete these missions and acquire lab equipment to start up the Acid Lab business! #GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames https://t.co/erBBWXAB4a

Speaking of the Acid Lab, players will have the potential to make passive income with their newly acquired business. However, its production rate will likely vary with or without upgrades. For the rest of this month, GTA+ members can speed up the process entirely. Here's what Rockstar said:

"[Players] can also enjoy a 50% boost to Acid production speed through the Membership event period."

GTA+ members have the opportunity to make a lot of money in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. The 50% increase in production speed is a massive upgrade for the Acid Lab.

2) Players can obtain festive apparel

CentralGamingHub @CGHchannel GTA+ Members Update for the 13 of December



- Players will have access to exclusive festive apparel

- GTA+ Members will get to install the Acid Lab for free in the rear of the new MTL Brickade 6x6 and can also enjoy a 50% boost to Acid production

- 1.5X GTA$ and RP on First Dose GTA+ Members Update for the 13 of December- Players will have access to exclusive festive apparel- GTA+ Members will get to install the Acid Lab for free in the rear of the new MTL Brickade 6x6 and can also enjoy a 50% boost to Acid production- 1.5X GTA$ and RP on First Dose https://t.co/kUlktD0QzN

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update can also be classified as winter DLC since it's so close to the holidays. Rockstar is planning on giving away special merchandise for GTA+ members during the event period:

"There’s also new and exclusive festive apparel coming with the new GTA+ Membership event period beginning on December 13 to help you gear up for the holiday season."

Based on the promotional artwork in the above screenshot, certain players can get their hands on a reindeer or nutcracker costume.

1) Shark Card bonuses go up to 35%

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Changes will go in effect on December 9, 2022.



After December 9, 2022 Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold.



support.rockstargames.com/articles/11714… New #GTAOnline Shark Card Values and AvailabilityChanges will go in effect on December 9, 2022.After December 9, 2022 Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold. New #GTAOnline Shark Card Values and AvailabilityChanges will go in effect on December 9, 2022.After December 9, 2022 Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold.support.rockstargames.com/articles/11714… https://t.co/k6yaEkSqlD

Normal players will already get a Shark Card bonus in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. However, GTA+ members will get an even bigger one, according to the developers, who said in a newswire post:

"A special Member-Only 15% bonus on all Shark Cards, which stacks on top of the recent 20-25% increase to all Shark Card GTA$."

GTA+ members will have to wait until December 13 before they can use these special discounts. Meanwhile, regular players can already take advantage of the new Shark Card bonuses.

