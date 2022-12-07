Two extremely well-known GTA Online insiders, Gaming Detective and Tez2, have uncovered some leaks regarding the upcoming Winter DLC. Rockstar Games releases a Winter DLC every year in December, and this year is no different.

Some details about the upcoming features have been leaked, and fans know what's in store.

5 notable GTA Online Winter DLC leaked features

5) Juggalo Gang

A new drug-dealing gang is rumored to be added to the game during the Winter DLC update. Juggalos are speculated to have joined the game as a peaceful gang that runs from violence. The outfit has been referenced in the game a few times already, and players can see gang members on the streets of Los Santos.

4) Acid Lab

The GTA series is well known for using recreational drugs in its games. In GTA Online, players can also buy drug-related businesses, and the latest establishment rumored to join the lot is the Acid Lab.

This new business will open doors for one to make more money and experience in the game with new missions and features.

3) Gun Van

The latest GTA Online Winter DLC leaks also state that players will be able to buy and use the Gun Van in the game. This vehicle might be a throwback to Little Jacobs' gun van from GTA 4.

This new entry in the game seems to be a portable weapons store that players can summon or drive around during their gameplay. It can change how players experience PvP battles in the game.

2) Juggalo Dax

Dax the Rapper is said to be featured in the upcoming GTA Online Winter DLC. The rapper is rumored to be the leader of the Juggalo Gang in GTA, which will supposedly arrive in the update.

Rockstar Games has always incorporated strong music into the series, and involving Rapper Dax is just another display of the company keeping up with pop culture trends.

1) Fast Travel Taxi

Fast Travel is a feature players have desired for a long time and is said to be coming in the Winter DLC update. While there aren't enough details, it is speculated to be using the Taxi service.

This feature is said to be only available to members of GTA+ Subscription Service, but nothing is certain until the update drops.

