GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update will hit the game in two days, on December 13, 2022. The upcoming DLC will bring a bunch of new features to the game, with exclusive updates to the Expanded and Enhanced edition. Rockstar Games has officially announced that the DLC will be a two-part update and that it will be based in Blaine County.

The upcoming DLC will bring several changes to gameplay and has already changed the game's economy with Shark Card value updates. This article will list the top five things players can expect once the update goes live in GTA Online.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinions and is not ranked in any order.

GTA Online's massive Winter DLC will go live in two days

1) Nervous Ron's return

Ron Jakowski, also known as Nervous Ron, is expected to make a return when GTA Online's Winter DLC launches. Rockstar Games' Newswire states that players will take a trip down to Blaine County with Ron and a new gang.

Ron's full role in the game has not yet been disclosed, and players will get to know more once the DLC goes live in GTA Online. However, Ron is expected to work with the game's protagonist and a few other allies as they take on a drug trade.

2) Dax

Dax will be a new character added along with the upcoming Winter DLC (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dax is another character that players can expect in the DLC. An old leak already revealed some information about Dax, and he is expected to be the Juggalo boss.

The Juggalos gang will be a major part of the DLC. They'll likely be selling drugs and Ace Liquor in the same location where players will be cooking hallucinogens.

3) New vehicles

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/kJTxW3HD0W

Rockstar Games is yet to announce the next lineup of vehicles that will be released alongside the DLC. However, they revealed that players would receive the brand-new Declasse Tahoma Coupe for a limited time.

Players previously stole over $4 trillion while completing a community heist challenge set by Rockstar. Announcing the staggering amount from the challenge, Rockstar Games posted the following message about players receiving the free vehicle:

"As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, a new vehicle in the upcoming GTA Online update - the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe - will be made available to all GTA Online players for a limited period later this month."

4) Ray-tracing visual improvements

Players on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will also be getting an additional update that adds ray-tracing reflections and shadows to the game. This will massively enhance the visual quality, as the update aims to render real-time reflections using the Fidelity Mode graphics settings.

5) Holiday treats

Rockstar Games did not explain what they meant when they mentioned on their Newswire page that there would be some "jolly holiday hijinks." They did not reveal any specific plans, but it might be related to the weekly updates.

Rockstar's official website had this to say:

"Caution: Los Santos Drug Wars contains a range of wild side effects, including a new business enterprise to operate, new vehicles and missions, and experiential upgrades."

Players can expect additional changes later on:

"And this is just the first dose — be prepared for lots more exciting events, including some jolly holiday hijinks, significant story and gameplay updates, and much more to come."

Rockstar Games hinted at a new business enterprise, vehicles, and missions. They also mentioned that players could expect to see some new upgrades along the way. GTA Online fans won't have to wait much longer to find out what's in store since the Winter DLC goes live in two days.

