A brief history of the Juggalos in GTA Online

GTA Online's Winter DLC will launch next week, on the 13th of December 2022. Rockstar officially announced yesterday that the content named "Los Santos DRUG WARS" will take players to Blaine County. With drug wars confirmed by Rockstar Games, it's a good time to look back at the Juggalos.

Rockstar also mentioned a few new features as well:

Los Santos Drug Wars contains a range of wild side effects, including a new business enterprise to operate, new vehicles and missions, and experiential upgrades. And this is just the first dose — be prepared for lots more exciting events, including some jolly holiday hijinks, significant story and gameplay updates, and much more to come.

GTA Online's Juggalos gang deals in drugs, as seen in GTA 5

Franklin Clinton describes the Juggalos as creepy dealers selling drugs to anyone and everyone, and the whole city wants them taken down. The gang members include Wade Hebert from the story campaign. They're identifiable by their "Fatal Incursion" baggy shirts, clown-themed shirts with tattoos, and face and body paint.

The gang operates with the following vehicles:

Cheval Picador - A coupé utility pickup truck

Bravado Youga Classic - A 4-door custom van

Karin Rebel - An off-road pickup truck

Karin Technical - A two-door armored pickup truck

The gang members are mostly seen with these weapons:

A Micro SMG

Pistol

Sawed-off Shotgun

AK-47

Baseball Bat

In GTA Online, they make appearances in the following jobs:

Bounty Target

Nightclubs/Set-Up: Equipment

Payphone Hit: The Dealers

Two of these gang members can be seen in Sandy Shores, at the Boat House between 11 am and 6 pm in-game time. Up to four members of the gang can be seen smoking and drinking by the Alamo Seashore between 6 pm and 4 am.

Female members of the Juggalos can also be seen attending a "Ritual Sacrifice" party in GTA Online when the player steals the Festival Bus to set up their nightclub. Another Juggalo member, an unnamed female, appears to be a bounty target that players can choose to capture or kill for Maude Eccles.

Four other unnamed Juggalos are also seen in GTA Online conducting a drug deal. Players must kill them all or risk facing more reinforcements from Juggalo members.

Ace Liquor

Ace Liquor in Sandy Shores in a picture promoting the upcoming DLC. (Image via Rockstar Games).

Announcing the upcoming DLC, Rockstar Games also released a promotional picture showing new Juggalos members outside a Liquor store named Ace in Sandy Shores with the new character in GTA Online, Ron Jakowski. Ron was also seen in GTA 5 as Trevor's associate and CEO of Trevor Phillips Enterprises.

Rockstar Games also posted stating that the story update will see players cooking potent hallucinogenics in elaborate labs or out of their own chemistry set. The DLC update will be a two-part story update which will hit GTA Online on the 13th of December and will bring along several gameplay updates and other events.

The Juggalos' notable character - Wade Hebert

Wade Hebert first appeared in the game on his way to a "gathering" of the Juggalos with two other characters, Daisy Bell and Kush-Chronic. Wade last saw his friends head to a quarry with Trevor, who is assumed to have murdered his friends. He is unaware of this as he believes his friends have left him for good.

Wade Hebert next appeared in Grand Theft Auto 5 as a Juggalos member, complete with the signature shirt, tattoos, and face paint. The character was first seen with Ron before joining Trevor in his attack against The Lost MC gang.

