GTA Online weekly update for December 8-12, 2022 revealed

It seems to be an exciting week for GTA Online fans as a new weekly update has just been released, alongside the announcement of the upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Fans can earn 2X cash and RP by helping Agent ULP in Operation Paper Trail missions.
Players can also earn double rewards in various different game modes, including Bunker Sell Missions and Business Battles. New vehicle stocks have also arrived in the game's different car showrooms, along with great discounts on select vehicles.
This article will share everything that players need to know about GTA Online's weekly update, which will be active from December 8, 2022, to December 12, 2022.
A new weekly update for GTA Online is out now (December 8 to December 12)
Interested fans can take a look at this week's bonuses below:
2X GTA$ and RP
- Collection Time Adversary Mode
- ULP Missions
- Resurrection Adversary Mode
- Export Mixed Goods Missions
- Ammu-Nation Contract Missions
- Gunrunning Sell Missions
- Business Battles
1.5X GTA$ and RP
- Payphone Hits
New showrooms cars in GTA Online this week (December 8 – December 12)
As part of this week's update, the latest vehicle additions and their discounts are as follows:
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Declasse Draugur (30% off)
- Lampadati Cinquemila (30% off)
- Dewbauchee Champion (30% off)
- Pegassi Ignus (30% off)
- Pfister Astron (30% off)
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Declasse Vigero ZX (20% off)
- Lampadati Corsita (30% off)
Podium Vehicle at the Lucky Wheel
- Dinka Postlude
Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride
- Truffade Z-Type
HSW (Hao's Special Works) Premium Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X players)
- Declasse Vigero ZX
New Test Track Vehicles for the week
- Inventero Coquette D10
- Emperor Vectre
- Karin Sultan RS Classic
Available Time Trials events this week
- Time Trial - Tongva Valley
- RC Time Trial - Cemetery
- HSW Time Trial – Terminal
Complete list of rewards, RP, cash, and other bonuses for players this week (December 8-12)
Complete Business Battle drop-offs to unlock
- Black Broker Flat Cap
- Black Beat-Off Earphones
All discounts
50% off
- Ammo
40% off
- Agencies
- Agency Armory
- Vehicle Workshop
30% off (Weapons)
- Service Carbine ($259,000)
- Precision Rifle ($315,000)
30% off (Vehicles)
- Lampadati Corsita ($1,256,500)
- Pfister Astron ($1,106,000)
- Pegassi Ignus ($1,935,000)
- Lampadati Cinquemila ($1,218,000)
- Declasse Draugur ($1,309,000 - $981,750)
- Ubermacht Rhinehart ($1,118,600)
- Champion ($2,096,500 - $1,572,375)
- Invetero Coquette D10 ($1,057,000)
20% off (Vehicles)
- Buckingham Conada ($1,960,000 - $1,470,000)
- Declasse Vigero ZX ($1,557,600)
The weekly event is scheduled to end early on December 12 as the Los Santos Drug Wars update will go live on Tuesday, December 13. Players will likely see brand new weekly content arriving early next week along with the highly anticipated DLC, which is expected to introduce a new business enterprise, new missions, and plenty of interesting content.
