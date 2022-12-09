GTA Online weekly update for December 8-12, 2022 revealed

It seems to be an exciting week for GTA Online fans as a new weekly update has just been released, alongside the announcement of the upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Fans can earn 2X cash and RP by helping Agent ULP in Operation Paper Trail missions.

Players can also earn double rewards in various different game modes, including Bunker Sell Missions and Business Battles. New vehicle stocks have also arrived in the game's different car showrooms, along with great discounts on select vehicles.

This article will share everything that players need to know about GTA Online's weekly update, which will be active from December 8, 2022, to December 12, 2022.

A new weekly update for GTA Online is out now (December 8 to December 12)

Interested fans can take a look at this week's bonuses below:

2x GTA$ & RP

- Collection Time Adversary Mode

- Resurrection Adversary Mode

- ULP Missions

- Ammu-Nation Contract

- Export Mixed Goods

- Bunker Sell Missions

- Business Battles



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Payphone Hits

New showrooms cars in GTA Online this week (December 8 – December 12)

As part of this week's update, the latest vehicle additions and their discounts are as follows:

- Black Broker Flat Cap

- Black Beat Off Earphones



Podium - Postlude

Prize Ride - Z-Type (Top 1 in LS Car Meet Races, 3 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - Vigero ZX, Corsita

Simeon Showroom - Draugur, Champion, Astron, Cinquemila, Ignus

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Declasse Draugur (30% off)

Lampadati Cinquemila (30% off)

Dewbauchee Champion (30% off)

Pegassi Ignus (30% off)

Pfister Astron (30% off)

Luxury Autos Showroom

Declasse Vigero ZX (20% off)

Lampadati Corsita (30% off)

Podium Vehicle at the Lucky Wheel

Dinka Postlude

Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride

Truffade Z-Type

HSW (Hao's Special Works) Premium Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X players)

Declasse Vigero ZX

New Test Track Vehicles for the week

Inventero Coquette D10

Emperor Vectre

Karin Sultan RS Classic

Available Time Trials events this week

Time Trial - Tongva Valley

Tongva Valley RC Time Trial - Cemetery

Cemetery HSW Time Trial – Terminal

Complete list of rewards, RP, cash, and other bonuses for players this week (December 8-12)

Complete Business Battle drop-offs to unlock

Black Broker Flat Cap

Black Beat-Off Earphones

All discounts

50% off

Ammo

40% off

Agencies

Agency Armory

Vehicle Workshop

30% off (Weapons)

Service Carbine ($259,000)

Precision Rifle ($315,000)

30% off (Vehicles)

Lampadati Corsita ($1,256,500)

Pfister Astron ($1,106,000)

Pegassi Ignus ($1,935,000)

Lampadati Cinquemila ($1,218,000)

Declasse Draugur ($1,309,000 - $981,750)

Ubermacht Rhinehart ($1,118,600)

Champion ($2,096,500 - $1,572,375)

Invetero Coquette D10 ($1,057,000)

20% off (Vehicles)

Buckingham Conada ($1,960,000 - $1,470,000)

Declasse Vigero ZX ($1,557,600)

The weekly event is scheduled to end early on December 12 as the Los Santos Drug Wars update will go live on Tuesday, December 13. Players will likely see brand new weekly content arriving early next week along with the highly anticipated DLC, which is expected to introduce a new business enterprise, new missions, and plenty of interesting content.

