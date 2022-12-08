5 updates from the GTA Online Winter DLC that fans should be excited about

GTA Online's much-awaited Winter DLC is approaching thick and fast as Rockstar Games has started updating fans about everything they can expect. Earlier today, the developer tweeted an official announcement about the upcoming update:

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/X8o0HRV1kr

The Winter DLC is said to be a multi-part update, with a bunch of experience improvements coming with the first installment. The rest of the updates will follow in the upcoming days.

This article will detail all the features that fans should be excited about, as new vehicles, missions, and much more were announced.

GTA Online's Winter DLC will release soon, set to bring a bunch of new features

The Rockstar Games website mentions the following regarding the upcoming update:

"Building off a suite of adjustments made earlier this year - and as part of our continued commitment to make improvements based largely on player feedback, this December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new improvements to Freemode and beyond, many of which were submitted directly by players via the GTA Online feedback website."

To note a few of the most exciting features, players can go through the list explained below.

1) Select which contacts to display or hide

This will come in very handy once the update hits as players will be able to re-arrange and hide or display the contacts on their phones. They can keep Lester and the Mechanic as the first few options on the contact list to quickly get the cops off their backs or get a vehicle delivered.

Further, two new characters will also be introduced with the DLC - Ron and Dax.

2) Business sell-missions on all session types

The update will let players use the Benefactor Terrorbyte to launch Business Sell Missions in all types of sessions, including invite-only. As of now, they can't initiate Business Sell-Missions using the Terrorbyte if they are in an invite-only session. After this update, they will be able to do just that.

3) Weaponized vehicles can be used in races

Players will be able to use a select list of custom-weaponized vehicles in appropriate races. However, these weapons will be disabled outside in regular play. This can make said jobs more interesting and add to the number of cars that can be chosen for racing.

4) Agatha’s Casino missions can be done solo

Agatha's Casino story missions currently require at least two players, but will allow fans to take them on solo after the update hits. Here are the story missions:

Loose Cheng

Housekeeping

Strong Arm Tactics

Play to Win

Bad Beat

Cashing Out

To initiate the missions, must follow these steps:

You must pay for a VIP Membership to the Diamond Casino and Resort.

You will need to purchase the Master Penthouse in the Casino.

Agatha Barker will call you immediately after a cutscene featuring Cheng.

Approach Agatha at the Management office in the casino, and then the story missions will begin.

5) Ray-traced enhancements

Gamers playing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will get an option to add ray-traced reflections to the game. The update will render real-time reflections on many surfaces, including shadows, using the Fidelity Mode graphics settings.

Apart from all of these updates, players will also be getting a new car for free for a limited time. Rockstar had this to say about the upcoming free vehicle:

"As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, a new vehicle in the upcoming GTA Online update - the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe - will be made available to all GTA Online players for a limited period later this month."

Players will find out about further updates coming to GTA Online in the coming days. The Winter DLC content is expected to hit the game by December 13, once the ongoing GTA+ rewards get reset.

