GTA games are well known for their cheat codes that bring a massive amount of assistance to players, be it giving them the best of weapons or giving them unlimited armor and health. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas had cheat codes to get infinite health while GTA 5 has an invincible mode where players don't get hurt at all.

In older games in the series, players have to type lengthy cheat codes while playing. Grand Theft Auto 4 introduced a new way to enter these cheat codes by calling the associated number using the player's in-game phone. This was carried forward to GTA 5 as well, as well as a new console where players can also type the codes.

This article will differentiate the invincibility cheat in GTA 5 from how it works in GTA: San Andreas.

GTA 5 and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas have one major difference in terms of invincibility cheats

GTA: San Andreas

In Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, players have to type in cheats as they play. Among the many cheats for weapons, vehicles, and wanted levels, the game also had cheats for maximum armor and health that included extra money. Here's the cheat code to activate it:

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox (Standard game): RT, RB, LT, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox (Definitive Edition): RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC: INEEDSOMEHELP or HESOYAM

The cheat not only gives players instant full health and armor, but also fixes the player's vehicle if they're driving one, and loads their wallet with $250,000 as well. This cheat can come in handy not just when the player needs an instant health boost, but also when they're short of cash.

In the standard version of the game, that's not the only way to get a health boost, as the following cheats for Infinite Health will also work. Unfortunately, the cheat below does not work in the Definitive Edition on any platform:

PlayStation: Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle

Xbox: Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RT, Right, Down, Up, Y

PC: NOONECANHURTME or BAGUVIX

When activated, players will take no damage from guns and melee attacks, but they will be hurt by drowning, falling, explosions, or shooting from police choppers.

Just like the cheat code in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, if the player is in a damaged vehicle when using the cheat, the vehicle also gets repaired completely. Apart from these cheat codes, San Andreas has a unique "Maximum Muscle" cheat code that buffs up CJ's character.

This was one of the most popular cheat codes used. Here's how to activate the Maximum Muscle Cheat Code on different platforms:

PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down

Xbox: Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Down

PC: WHOATEALLTHEPIES or BTCDBCB

GTA 5

GTA 5's invincibility cheat code works for five minutes, within which no matter what the player does, they cannot be killed regardless of what they are hit with. The timer can be a bit of a constraint, but it is enough time to cause chaos to experience an all-out cop chase while it lasts.

The five-minute timer constraint isn't present in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which turns out to be the difference between the two games' approach to invincibility cheat codes and their uses.

Here's the Invincibility cheat code to activate it on all platforms:

Xbox 360/Xbox One: Right, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

PS4/PS5: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

PC: PAINKILLER (Console) 1-999-724-654-5537 (In-game phone)

To bring up the console in GTA 5, the "~" (Tilde) key can be used. On most keyboards, this key can be found with the "Esc" (Escape) button and can be used with the combo of "Shift+Esc."

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

