How to increase all stats in GTA Online in 2022

Adopting RPG-like traits and levels for each player is one of the numerous ways GTA Online enriches its gameplay loop. Each characteristic has a skill level for each player, which influences their gameplay in GTA Online.

Players with more stamina, for example, will be able to sprint for lengthier periods of time and hold their breath underwater longer as well. This will help players excel in missions and other matches.

By maxing out each characteristic, players will have an easier time in GTA Online and will be less vulnerable to higher-ranked players. Players may also employ cheats to level up more quickly in the game.

This article will act as a guide for those players, helping them increase their stats.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Methods to increase all stats in GTA Online (2022)

Stamina

Stamina is one of the most important stats players need if they want their game to become easier.

Players can do two things if they want to increase this stat. First, they need to buy a bicycle from Pedal and Metal Cycles, an in-game cycle website. They are then stored in player-owned garages.

After that, they need to mark a location on the map which is far away from their location, and have to cycle there. This is the easiest way to increase their stamina; it is time-consuming but still accessible.

Another way is even more time-consuming, but it is good for players who want to increase their stamina while being AFK. Players just need to get into the ocean and keep swimming in a loop.

The best way to do it would be to attach something to the keys or buttons players are using so that they do not have to continuously press them.

Strength

In GTA Online, one of the oldest techniques to increase strength was to strike, punch, and kick an automobile while inside. This can still be done, but there are more efficient methods out there.

Strength may be increased by participating in sports and activities such as tennis, golf, and arm wrestling.

The most popular method is to enable one of Gerald's tasks and proceed to the beach to engage in combat with the numerous NPCs present. Some may be able to withstand greater punishment, but they will ultimately succumb. In GTA Online, players may spend hours pounding passersby on the beach to gain strength.

Stealth

Using stealth as often as possible is the only method to level up faster. Players can also begin any of Gerald's tasks and then proceed to the beach, where they can use stealth or murder pedestrians and other NPCs.

Gerald's tasks turn off the desired level, enabling players to do anything they want at the beach for a while.

Driving

As players spend the majority of their time driving in GTA Online, this stat will organically level up. All players need to do is play the game, and by the time they reach level 20, they will have maxed out this attribute.

But if they don't want to wait that long, the quickest way would be to find race tracks with the most turns under Open Wheel Races and keep doing that until their driving stats rise up.

Shooting

Shooting is perhaps the most difficult stat to level up, requiring numerous hours at the range. It is far simpler to try out the tasks at the gun range in Ammu-Nation than it is to try to level up by playing deathmatches in other adversarial modes slowly.

Having high shooting stats will ensure more victories in gunfights with other players.

Lung Capacity

One of the easiest methods to increase lung capacity is to buy a scuba suit, after which players need to go to the ocean. Players just need to stay under the water until their stats increase.

Another method is to get snacks instead of scuba suits, and then players have to go to the lake at Mirror Park. They need to stay underwater and keep eating snacks. Once they run out of snacks, they need to get more and do the same thing again until the stats increase.

Flying

Flying is also a useful attribute, as players will most likely be flying around a lot in GTA Online to accomplish their VIP/CEO business. Players may increase their flying stat by completing the training at the Flying School.

Successful landings and takeoffs, on the other hand, will reward the player by increasing their stats. The yellow-dotted line that develops during landing is a reliable indicator of the plane's landing direction.

Edited by Saman