GTA Online Redditor witnesses hilarious NPC behavior

Reddit is such a brilliant source of entertaining GTA Online content, from video clips showcasing driving skills to wholesome entertainment clips.

One of the best places to find such GTA video clips is on the r/gtaonline subreddit. Here, gamers will always find new and hilarious videos posted every day in the dozens.

This article will talk about what happened when a GTA Online player encountered some very strange NPC behavior while playing the game.

GTA Online NPCs can get a bit out of hand

The video above is a strong contender for the funniest NPC Reddit clip. The video started off like any normal day might, with a GTA Online player heading into Ponsonbys to presumably do some shopping. What happens next is one of the strangest NPC interactions seen in the game.

As the player walked to the dressing room at the back of the store, he saw an angry fireman in a fighting stance, seemingly arguing with himself in the mirror. This is immediately a very weird and funny sight, but the fireman then runs out onto the store floor and begins to attack another GTA Online player. He punched and pushed the gamer, forcing him to leave, unable to fight inside the store.

Fireman has a beef with this player (Image via Reddit/SNOW0902)

The original poster then turned around to find that the female store clerk (who likely had enough of the trouble) had begun to beat the fireman, stomping him on the ground. The terrified man ran out of the store but was pursued and ultimately beaten to death by the clerk.

This unexpected NPC fight to the death was relished by Redditors who had plenty to say about the whole fiasco.

Most commenters were amazed at this video clip because they had never seen anything like it with regards to these sorts of NPC fights. It was a real display of a non-player character showing a sense of right and wrong. One commenter made a very good point by bringing up GTA 6.

Hopefully, due to the supposed upgraded AI that will be present in GTA 6, players will get to see and even instigate all sorts of new problems with the previously inane NPC characters in the streets and businesses of the game.

