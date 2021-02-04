GTA Online fan comes across mysterious skeleton, leaves community baffled

In a game as deeply analyzed and dissected as GTA Online, it is not every day that players discover something wholly new.

It is quite regular that players will come across something weirdly peculiar that feels new, only to find out that the rest of the community have been privy to it for years.

However, that is not the case for u/H4ckerxx44, as they discovered a skeleton far out in the sea in GTA Online. The rest of r/gtaonline was as profoundly impressed by this as u/H4ckerxx44.

Skeletons, letters, advertisements are commonplace in GTA Online and often indicate what is to come or merely refer to something else. However, this could easily amount to nothing and only be a cool little detail that devs use to enjoy teasing players.

Mysterious skeleton in GTA Online leaves community baffled

Rockstar Games could be playing with fans (Image via u/H4ckerxx44, r/gtaonline)

Many in the community were pleasantly surprised by this discovery, and some made hilarious exaggerations of having found it ages ago. However, it seems to be a wholly new discovery as most agree that they have never swam this far in GTA Online to discover this particular skeleton.

Who this skeleton belongs to remains a mystery, and many have speculated why it is even there in the first place. Firstly, not too many people would ever discover it as it is way too far out for anyone to be seeking it out.

Secondly, the prevailing thought is that this is simply a throw-away reference to nothing that Rockstar Games puts in to lead players on a merry goose chase. This wouldn't be the first time the publisher pulled anything like this, as the Chiliad mystery was famously no mystery at all and just random scribblings.

The coordinates of the location, as posted by u/H4ckerxx44, on the GTA Online map are: X: 5667,83 Y: -6076.61 Z: -29.47.