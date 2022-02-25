Why you should stay away from GTA Online players with rank 8000

It is common to see players of various rank levels while playing GTA Online. From beginners at number 1 to the maximum attainable level of 8000, and everything in between.

Many gamers still don't understand how some of these incredibly high ranks can be earned. There are a couple of things that are worth knowing about players with a rank of 8000 in the game.

This article will talk about why GTA Online players should stay away from others with a rank of 8000.

There's a chance high-ranking GTA Online players are modders

After spotting a rank 8000 player in the lobby, gamers should be cautious. While, it cannot be 100% confirmed, it is believed that to reach this maximum level in the game, the person must be a modder or know somebody who is.

Usually, people who grind and love to play GTA Online for fun are seen with ranks in the hundreds. It is common knowledge that all of the weapons in the game cannot be unlocked until one reaches a certain rank. For example, players must reach level 100 before they can unlock the RPG and 120 to receive the Minigun.

The biggest issue with encountering modded players at level 8000 is that they can cause honest grinding players to get banned. They do this by using their mods to mess with the game and reward some players with millions of dollars or RP, giving them a very unfair advantage.

Rockstar will normally step in when they are notified that someone is using exploits in the game to cheat the system and that person will be banned. Unfortunately, they might ban any players with them who have accepted their help. If other players haven't willingly accepted modders' help, they can let Rockstar know and they might be unbanned. However, this is a tedious process and this is the main reason to stay away from rank 8000, unless you somehow know they have been playing GTA Online nearly non-stop since its release and have earned it.

Another big reason to stay away from these players is that they are normally into causing trouble. If they are modders at rank 8000, they can be abusing other features and using cheats like God Mode so they cannot be killed while they grief other players. It is recommended to give these types of gamers a wide berth.

Luckily there are some exceptions

YouTuber Sernando has done his research and determined that in order to reach level 1000 in GTA Online, players will need 47,478,300RP. In his video, he explains that reaching these ranks can take years, but it is worth it if gamers want to prove their standing in the GTA universe.

While it is clearly safer to stay away from modders in GTA Online, not every high-ranking player is a modder. As the YouTube video above shows, some players are just into grinding and that is all they do. These players should be respected as they have most likely never grieved anyone, and have ranked up quickly with honest methods.

The video above lets players know that it is possible to reach the highest levels legitimately, but it will take years to do so. If gamers really want to earn these heights without breaking the rules, their commitment needs to be unquetionable.

