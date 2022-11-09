Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is known for its brilliant storylines, even after nine long years since its launch. The game is right up there with the best in the franchise and the in-game characters are the main reason for its success. The voice-over given to the three protagonists is perfect, and so was each protagonist's embodiment in the game.

While Michael chooses to retire and live a peaceful life before the events unfold in the game, Franklin finds his mentor in him after an unfortunate meeting between the two. Trevor, meanwhile, can easily be mistaken as a psychopath or sociopath, but players who know him well after completing the game might agree he is neither.

This article lists the reasons why Trevor is the most misunderstood character in GTA 5 and why he's neither a psychopath nor a sociopath.

GTA 5's Trevor is the most misunderstood character

Trevor Phillips made quite an entrance in GTA 5, shooting down cops without mercy while trying to get away from the bank heist in the opening act of the game. Trevor was shown to be the only surviving character at the end of the prolog after Michael and Brad were shot by the cops before he made his escape.

The next time Trevor makes an appearance in the game, he comes to find out that Michael is alive, which angers him. He brutally kills a biker by breaking his skull with a bottle and then stomping on him.

Trevor's viciousness isn't realized until he lifts his boot in the following scene, showing a tiny part of the biker's brain stuck under his sole. From the moment players take control of Trevor, players can sense the character being an absolute lunatic, which easily leads anyone to believe he's a psychopath.

GTA 5's most violent character

Trevor's psychotic behavior stems from his honesty, which isn't straightforward until players get to know his character better. Trevor never covers his violence with an excuse as he is simply aggressive by nature.

Trevor is honest when he tortures Mr. K for the sake of it, but he also realizes that torture is a useless and unending way of extracting information. He even asked Mr. K to stand up for the injustice he faced in Los Santos.

Trevor's non-violent side

Not all players portray Trevor's character as a psychopath/sociopath, as some players blame his sense of trauma after losing one of his best friends, coupled with being mentally unstable, as the reason behind his meaningless lifestyle.

Many instances suggest that Trevor has a softer side. After killing Johnny and Wade suggests shutting up Ashley, Trevor tells him how disrespectful his words are. Trevor also fixes lunch for Michael once he finds out he hasn't eaten.

Trevor also hides in Canadian origin every time an indication of his country comes up. This could be to keep Canada's identity safe as a country known for having a liberal identity, which is quite the opposite of Trevor's character.

Trevor is a despicable character, but also shows some compassion for others. His straightforward attitude indicates that he is less of a sociopath or psychopath, and is perhaps more honest than the other GTA 5 characters.

