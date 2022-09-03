5 reasons why Michael De Santa is GTA 5's best character

GTA 5 will forever be remembered for its brilliant plot lines, characters and the overall setting. GTA 4 had a grim environment, a dark backstory to the protagonist, and a tragic ending. That was one of the main reasons the former had a good review of the three protagonists and the colorful Los Santos setting.

All three protagonists in GTA 5 — Michael, Franklin and Trevor — will be remembered, with Michael de Santa even more so for his portrayal. As much fun as it was for players to play the game as all three characters, most loved Michael for his relatable character.

His family, wit, sarcasm, and the impact he had on the other two characters left a memorable mark on the title.

GTA 5's Michael De Santa had lots of witty and memorable dialogs in the game

Here are five reasons why GTA 5 gamers love Michael's character more than the other two protagonists:

5) Master of all trades

Michael comes up in GTA 5 as a character who has done it all. Grand Theft Auto isn't complete without fast cars and faster robberies around town.

In a never-sleeping city like Los Santos, there's always someone trying to get one up over the other. Michael is the kind of character who has already been there and done that.

With every situation he faces in the game, users can see that Michael already has a solution ready. This makes them like playing him more than the other two protagonists.

4) Most relatable character

Michael's character is also quite relatable to many players. He has a troubled backstory, but he still stays calm and handles every situation as if he already knows the solution.

Even after retiring to find peace in his life, after having achieved it all, Michael never lets his life get as boring as he already is. He connects with users on a different level by letting them feel every emotion that he feels.

Michael's story is a lot more believable, with a troubling family and his search for reliable and trustworthy partners.

3) The actual lead

Michael' can lead the entire story or a spin-off of GTA 5, if that ever happens. As gamers came to know later, Michael's character was, in fact, the first to be written. It was so well done that the entire game and the rest of the characters revolved around Michael.

He is also the most retro-looking character, even if he's not shown as the oldest of the three protagonists. Michael's mannerisms and characteristics are that of the mob bosses from the good old days, making it natural for him to boss around the other two protagonists and the other side characters as well.

2) Anchor of the ship

Michael kept the story tied together from the beginning to the end. He completed the plot by being the anchor and giving the other two protagonists a purpose to follow.

While staying grounded and keeping the rest of the characters in their place, Michael brought much-needed leadership throughout GTA 5.

As much as players loved choosing Trevor when they had to bring chaos and Franklin when having to drive around like a pro, it was Michael who brought in the balance and made others feel more humane. He made these characters realize their inner selves.

1) Ned Luke

Ned Luke's voice had much to do with bringing Michael's soul to the game. His voice brought originality to the title.

Everything fans love about Michael boils down to the voice behind the character. His amazing dialog delivery in GTA 5, along with his sarcastic and bossy tone, could have gone so wrong if played by anyone else.

"Surviving is winning, Franklin! Everything else is bulls***! Fairytales spun by people afraid to look life in the eye! Whatever it takes, kid! Survive!"

Such quotes were loved by everyone, and it was all down to Ned's voice that made it sound so natural. Apart from bossing the game, Michael gave some memorable life lessons as well, to Franklin more than others.

"Go to college. Then you can rip people off and get paid for it. It's called capitalism."

Michael was the best among the three characters, per players. If there's ever going to be a GTA 5 spin-off, Michael can lead the game with no problem.

Note: This article contains the writer's subjective opinions.

