Is GTA 5’s Trevor Philips a cannibal?

Trevor Philips’ many criminal tendencies have led GTA 5 fans to wonder whether he's a cannibal.

GTA 5 doesn't flat-out confirm that Philips is a cannibal, but it strongly implies it. The main things to consider are:

A GTA 5 story scene

One of GTA 5's three endings

A random switch-in scene

This is the same maniac who gleefully murders random NPCs at the slightest provocation and has had dealings with a cannibalistic cult in the past. It wouldn't be the strangest accusation to throw at him, especially since the game humors the notion multiple times.

There are several hints to Trevor Philips being a cannibal in GTA 5

The first implication involves a cut-scene that occurs before The Paleto Score Setup missions. In it, Trevor offers Michael some food, which the latter declines. Trevor wants to be a gracious host, so he heats some food in the microwave and gives it to Michael regardless.

Michael questions what he's seeing before him, and Trevor says that it may be an eyelid. He then brings up a gas station job before Lester interrupts them to focus on the task at hand.

Trevor takes the questionable stew from Michael and chows it down before puking shortly afterward.

Non-canon ending

Michael references "human stew" shortly after this moment (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the non-canon ending where Franklin and Michael kill Trevor Philips, Michael brings up a quote involving his limits:

"Human stew... That's my limit. I know that now."

Even if it's a non-canon ending, it still references the food that Trevor was eating in the cutscene prior to The Paleto Score Setup missions. Michael could put up Trevor's murderous tendencies, but apparently draws the line at cannibalism.

His cannibalistic tendencies aren't too significant to GTA 5's overall storyline, but they do play a small role in other instances.

Switch scene hints

GTA 5 introduced random switch scenes, which play when the player swaps to a different protagonist. These cutscenes don't always play, but they usually provide some insight into the characters' lives outside of the player's control. In one of them, Trevor Philips states:

"Never... eat... Indian... people."

Removing the ellipses can make some players interpret it in a few different ways, such as "Never eat Indian, people" versus "Never eat Indian people." However, the way he says it would make the latter seem more likely.

It would also be in character for him to do something criminal like cannibalism, rather than throwing up in a fountain after eating regular Indian food.

Trevor's connection to the Altruist Camp

Some members of the Altruist Cult (Image via Rockstar Games)

The player has several opportunities to deliver characters from Random Events into the Altruist Camp in exchange for a small cash prize. It's heavily implied that the members of this cult are cannibals.

GTA 5 doesn't go too in-depth with how Trevor Philips met the Altruists, except that they're "friends in the mountains." The friendship eventually ends when they turn on Trevor, although he gets the last laugh over them in the subsequent shootout.

