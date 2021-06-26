The 5 best random event characters to take to the Altruist Cult in GTA 5

The Altruist Cult and their obsession with cannibalism are some of the stranger parts of GTA 5, especially since it involves other random event characters.

Only Trevor Philips can deliver certain random event characters to his "friends in the mountains," and this doesn't apply to every single random event character. Still, some GTA 5 players might be wondering which random event characters they should take to the Altruist Cult.

As obvious as it may sound, some GTA 5 random event characters should not be taken to the Altruist Cult, as the player would permanently lose whatever feature they might offer. Of course, this means sending the least valuable people to their unwilling demise is the best solution, and players only need to send four people to trigger the Altruist Cult Shootout event.

Five great random event characters to take to the Altruist Cult in GTA 5

5) Runaway Bride/Girl Hitchhiking

The Hitchhiking Girl (Image via GTA Wiki)

Although these are technically two different random events, they both offer the same reward. Their sole reward is +5 Driving, making both random events useless to players with a maxed-out driving stat.

Still, +5 Driving is decent in the early parts of GTA 5, and there are better random event characters to send to the Altruist Cult in GTA 5.

4) Lacey Jonas

Lacey Jonas (Image via Lacey Jonas (Twitter))

Lacey Jones does show up in GTA Online, so she can't just die. Still, players can send her to the Altruist Cult as her random event only gives the player $750, which is $250 short of the reward the cult offers.

The next three entries will count as the mandatory four people that trigger the cult shootout, so most GTA 5 players will prefer using them.

3) Drunk Driver

The Drunk Driver (Image via GTA Guide)

Given that Trevor gets $1000 per person sent to the Altruist Cult, an $80 reward from this random event doesn't seem like a fair trade. It's strange that the cult would accept him, as players would notice that his body becomes paler when he passes out (and using a thermal scope via mods indicate that he's dead).

Still, the Altruist Cult will accept him. It's much more profitable this way, making him one of the premier options to send to the cult in GTA 5.

2) Lost Girl

The Lost Girl's random event gives players no reward and she isn't seen again in GTA 5 after that.

She is the only random event character that can be delivered to the Altruist Cult that offers no reward whatsoever. Some other events offer only +5 Driving, but that's still more useful than a tiny sum of money or nothing at all.

1) Drunk Couple

The Drunk Couple has the benefit of counting as two of the four people needed, while also only offering $40 if spared. It's a paltry sum of cash, making them one of the worst random events in terms of rewards.

Patrick McReary and his friend also count as two people for the Altruist Cult, but doing that random event normally would give the player $1000 and a permanent heist gunman that's pretty great.

Hence, the Drunk Couple is a no-brainer for any GTA 5 player who wants to do the Altruist Cult Shootout.

