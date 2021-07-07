5 of the most memorable Switch Scenes in GTA 5

GTA 5's Switch Scenes do an excellent job in making the protagonists seem like they have a life of their own before a player controls them.

Switch Scenes are small cutscenes a player sees when they swap from one protagonist to another in GTA 5. It should be stated that it has nothing to do with the Nintendo Switch, but it's still an interesting topic altogether.

More often than not, Trevor Philips has some of the most memorable Switch Scenes in GTA 5. He's the most interesting character, which means he often gets into the most diverse amount of activities when the player switches to him. An honorable mention should go to any Switch Scene involving him being chased by police with a two-star Wanted Level.

Five memorable Switch Scenes in GTA 5

#5 - Franklin stopping Lamar from fighting somebody

Franklin's most memorable Switch Scenes involve Lamar (Image via Tikar)

The vast majority of Franklin's Switch Scenes are boring and mundane. They often involve him getting up from his bed, cleaning his vehicles, or something else normal. His most interesting Switch Scenes in GTA 5 involve him stopping Lamar from fighting somebody else.

There's a few different variations of this Switch Scene. A few of them involve him trying to go up to one of the cops before Franklin pushes him back, while the other variations include the same thing happening, but it involves some random people instead of cops.

#4 - Michael playing a video game with Jimmy

Michael gets angry when playing this video game, before ragequitting (Image via Tikar)

Like Franklin, most of Michael's Switch Scenes in GTA 5 are pretty normal. They're less bland than Franklin's, but a lot of them do involve his family or his anger problems. In the case above, it's a combination of both.

Here, he's playing a random video game with Jimmy before he starts raging and throws the controller at the TV. Jimmy even makes a snarky remark about him needing to control his language in front of kids.

Still, it's pretty amusing thinking about Michael playing a random video game and getting upset over it.

#3 - Trevor Wearing a Dress

Sometimes, Trevor just feels like wearing a dress (Image via Clever Musings)

Of course, Trevor Philips gets himself into a lot of weird and funny situations. He's the only protagonist in GTA 5 that can crossdress, so it's especially memorable when he just randomly puts on a dress in this Switch Scene.

There's a few variations of this Switch Scene in GTA 5, with the player often being puzzled on what exactly led Trevor to this predicament. At least these scenes showcase Trevor's nicer side, since he's often not bullying some random person in it.

#2 - Flushing a leg down a toliet

Trevor Philips pushing a leg down a toilet (Image via Clever Musings)

This Switch Scene is utterly random, even by Trevor standards in GTA 5. There's no context given to this Switch Scene, so players are left to their own devices when it comes to trying to figure out what just happened.

Trying to flush down a large object down a toilet isn't the brightest way to dispose of it, but it is Trevor Philips doing it. If that was a person Trevor killed in GTA 5, then that's an embarrassing way to be disposed of.

#1 - Scooter Brothers

This Switch Scene is one of the few times Trevor isn't being openly antagonistic toward a random pedestrian, and it's a reference to an old, popular YouTube video. Back on May 7, 2008, YouTuber AutumnTheCuzzy uploaded a video known as "GTA4 - Scooter Brothers!!".

That video is more or less similar to the antics to the one seen above, except it's with Trevor's voice rather than an exaggerated comical one. That old GTA 4 video has over 6.7 million views on YouTube, so it's awesome to see it referenced in a game as popular as GTA 5.

Players who aren't aware of this reference will just pass this Switch Scene off as a wacky shenanigan Trevor's used to getting into.

