GTA 5 player finds Trevor's Lab in real life, posts comparison to Reddit

With the world of GTA 5 loosely based around California's geography and heavily inspired by Los Angeles, players have constantly found in real-life (IRL) similarities between Rockstar's world and the one we inhabit.

Recently an eagle-eyed redditor added to the list of real-life locations found in GTA 5 by posting an image of the location that inspired Trevor's meth lab gas station Liquor Ace. Here's a side by side comparison of the two locations.

Redditor finds Trevor's "Liquor Ace" lab from GTA 5 in real life

Reddit user u/LeoDaiDesign seems to have stumbled across the location that inspired Trevor's "Liquor Ace" meth lab while traveling through California.

Rockstar Games' attention to detail truly shines in the striking resemblance the virtual equivalent shares with the decrepit remains of the real world gas station. Most strikingly, the liquor signs are almost identical along with the boarded up first floors of both locations.

While Trevor's lab has a bit more in terms of props around the area, including a fuel tank and storage area, the real-life version isn't too far off from 2013's San Andreas minus a few defunct gas dispensers.

GTA 5's Los Santos has already been lauded for being a true-to-life recreation of most of Los Angeles. With multiple locations like Vespucci Beach drawn from Venice Beach, Vinewood Hills drawn from Beverly Hills and a recreation of the Hollywood sign in-game, the inspiration GTA 5 draws from Los Angeles is apparent and incredibly well done.

Standing as a pillar of game design, Rockstar Games has set the standard for world building extremely high and will be looking to outdo itself when the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto is announced.

