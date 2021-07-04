5 iconic Trevor Philips moments in GTA 5

Trevor Philips is the most interesting protagonist in GTA 5, so it's no surprise that he has his fair share of awesome moments.

More often than not, Trevor is involved in something crazy and stupid, but he also has his moments where a different side of him is shown. As he is one of the main protagonists in GTA 5, Trevor Philips does a lot of awesome things.

Five memorable Trevor Philips moments in GTA 5

5) Digging up Brad Snider's body

Trevor confirms his suspicions (Image via GTA Wiki)

Michael and Trevor's relationship is interesting yet complicated. While Trevor is incredibly loyal to Michael, it's also understandable he's ticked off that Michael would betray his trust.

Here, players get to see a different side to Trevor Phillips. In a way, it humanizes him. A stark difference from what GTA 5 fans saw at the beginning of the game.

4) Meeting Debra and Floyd

Moments before Debra's death (Image via GTA Wiki)

Unfortunately for Debra, her attitude provoked Floyd and Trevor, which presumably led to Trevor killing both of them. Regardless of what happened, Trevor doesn't want Wade to see it, and they decide to move in into the Vanilla Unicorn.

His whole treatment of Floyd can be considered questionable in GTA 5. At the very least, Trevor gets to keep Mr. Raspberry Jam for the rest of GTA 5.

3) Kidnapping Patricia Madrazo

Trevor kidnapping Patricia (Image via HAcoreAD)

His relationship with Patricia Madrazo is a strange one. Despite the fact he kidnaps her, the two eventually get it on (as evident in the aftermath of the Cayo Perico Heist), and Trevor misses her when she has to go back to her husband.

Martin Madrazo is not pleased with this recent turn of events. Still, Patricia ccontactedTrevor a few times. It's also pretty funny seeing her slap Trevor for inhaling gasoline fumes, while Michael laughs at the predicament.

2) Altruist Cult Shootout

Trevor, in the midst of the Altruist Cult Shootout (Image via RonManEX)

One of the most notable features exclusive to Trevor Philips in GTA 5 is his ability to send some random event characters to the Altruist Cult to presumably be eaten. Although he can't send every character there, he can still send most of them for $1K a person.

Eventually, this culminates in the Altruist Cult Shootout random event. It's one of the more lucrative random events in GTA 5. Trevor Philips can get $100K, spawns an RPG, Body Armor, Health, Baseball Bat and an Assault Shotgun.

1) Dominating the Lost MC

Moments before Trevor kills Johnny in GTA 5 (Image via HAcoreRD)

In Trevor's first cut-scene after the prologue, players can see him getting on with Ashley Butler, which only serves to infuriate Johnny Klebitz. Unfortunately for Johnny, Trevor wasn't in a great mood thanks to what he saw on the news, which eventually led to one of the more iconic death scenes in GTA 5.

Trevor Philips' fans see it as an establishing moment that helps build his character for the rest of the game going forward. Plus, Trevor regularly destroys the Lost MC after Johnny's death. Around this point, GTA 5 fans know that the Lost MC are cannon-fodder for Trevor's antics.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Gautham Balaji