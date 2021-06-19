5 ways GTA 5’s Trevor Philips is a better protagonist than Michael

There is an argument to be made that Trevor Philips is the better and more entertaining protagonist than Michael De Santa in GTA 5.

Both Michael and Trevor are terrific leads, but one has to be better than the other. Considering how the two characters vary, there's no logical way for the two to be considered equal.

This article focuses on five reasons why Trevor Philips is a better protagonist than Michael De Santa in GTA 5. But, of course, it's entirely subjective, as some points could be argued in favor of Michael depending on the player's preferences.

Crucial factors make Trevor, a better protagonist compared to Michael GTA 5

5) Michael is less loyal

Loyalty is a trait many people value. Unfortunately for Michael, he's notably less loyal than Trevor. For all of Trevor's faults, he is still a loyal character to the end. An example of this can be seen in the non-canon endings of GTA 5.

If the player chooses to kill Michael, Trevor will want no part in it, as he hates traitors. On the opposite side, if the player chooses to kill Trevor, Michael is more than willing to help Franklin kill him.

Of course, there's also GTA 5's prologue where Michael tricks Trevor into thinking he died and then choosing not to see him until the latter comes into his home several years later.

4) Trevor is more fun to play in-game

Generally speaking, Trevor Philips cannot be nice to pedestrians. This contrasts with other protagonists like Michael and Franklin, which also means that Trevor is the most unique out of the three.

Some players love Trevor's rudeness and unabashed violence, especially since it complements his special ability to be practically impervious to damage.

3) Steven Ogg's performance

Ned Luke did a great job portraying Michael De Santa in GTA 5, but Steven Ogg's performance is the best in the entire game. It's basically a comparison between a great role and a legendary one.

Steven Ogg went hard into method acting, which makes Trevor Philips one of the most memorable characters in the entire series. Of course, one could argue that Trevor's character would've always stood out due to how insane he seems at times, but it's Steven Ogg's acting that makes the character believable.

2) Trevor is the funnier of the two characters

All things considered, a sense of humor goes a long way in making a character more likable than another. So while Michael is by no means a boring character, it's hard to deny that Trevor doesn't have a few funny moments in GTA 5.

Out of all of the GTA 5 protagonists, Trevor stands out as the funniest protagonist, so that some players may prefer him for the sole fact he's an entertaining character, regardless of the questionable actions he makes in his own story.

1) Trevor represents the psychotic nature of GTA

Michael is a terrible human being at times, but Trevor represents the more cruel and sadistic nature some GTA players love. Sometimes, it would seem out of character for a protagonist to massacre hundreds of people and kill hordes of cops. However, it is completely in character for Trevor to do such a thing.

Even some of his in-game actions can seem barbaric, like his molestation of Floyd. Trevor would probably never rule out any criminal activity. This trait goes beyond Michael's sheer selfishness in GTA 5.

