GTA V: Steven Ogg opens up about his Role as Trevor in the next franchise

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most well-known video game series of all times. The games have always relied on strong characters and complex storylines to give a well-rounded overall experience to gamers. Ranging from the iconic Tommy Vercetti from GTA: Vice City, to Carl Johnson, better known as ‘CJ’ from San Andreas, there are many characters that fans will remember for a long time to come. The newest installment, GTA V, has some complex characters as well.

One of them is Trevor Philips, one of the three protagonists of GTA V. In the game, he is a career criminal and bank robber who has his own company called "Trevor Philips Enterprises". Furthermore, he is the oldest friend of Michael De Santa, and acts as a mentor to the third protagonist, i.e. Franklin Clinton.

However, the complicated character has been brought to life by a voice actor who has a rather remarkable portfolio. Recently, he spoke of the elaborate death hoax which was fueled due to his recent absence from social media.

GTA V's Trevor Philips and Steven Ogg (Image Credits: Pinterest.com)

GTA V: The voice actor behind Trevor Philips - Steven Ogg

Steven Ogg is an acclaimed Canadian voice actor and Motion Capture artist best known for his work as Trevor Philips. The actor was nominated for many awards for this particular role, including a VGX nomination for best Voice-over artist for his potraiyal of the GTA V character. However, the actor has had a remarkable career overall, and was first spotted in an episode of Law and Order, after a promotional stint for the National Film Board of Canada.

Apart from GTA V, he has had further roles in various television series such as Broad City and Point of Interest. Aside from T.V., he did a bunch of theater work, and of course, some voice-over acting as well. However, his best work came in the twentieth century, when he began working in the video game industry.

GTA V's Trevior Philips (Image Credits: pinterest.com)

The first major break came in the form of Vinnie, a character from the Survival-horror game ‘Alone in the Dark’. This was followed by an equally impressive portrayal of Alex in the game 'Cursed Mountain'. While these roles effectively made him one of the most prominent voice-over artists of the video game industry, his most successful stint has, of course, been in GTA:V.

Since his stint as Trevor Philips, he has had other impressive roles in TV series and movies as well. This includes roles in Netflix Thriller Snowpiercer, in addition to prominent T.V. series, such as Westworld, Better Call Saul, etc.

As far as reprising his GTA V role as Trevor is concerned, the actor thought that it was not a possibility, and said that he was detached form that part of the world, as of right now. Speaking to Looper, he spoke the following:

“I didn’t follow the video games. I don’t know what they do, so I’m still not in that world. I have no idea. I don’t think they bring characters back ever; they all seem to be one-offs.”

Furthermore, he said that he enjoyed working as Trevor, and stated that he was proud of it:

“It’s sort of like, Mark Hamill is forever Luke Skywalker. I might forever have this Trevor Grand Theft Auto thing — which listen, I’m proud of it. It doesn’t bug me because it was work I enjoyed.”

Of course, while that is unfortunate, fans will be happy that Steven Ogg is indeed alive and well.