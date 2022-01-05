Why Option C (The Third Way) is the canon ending to GTA 5

It's already been known for a few years that Option C (also known as The Third Way) is the canon ending to GTA 5 thanks to GTA Online.

Although GTA 5 doesn't get regular updates to its single-player mode, it's worth noting that GTA Online has received several significant updates in the past few years. It's specifically the updates from 2017 onward that players want to see regarding the canon ending in GTA 5.

GTA Online shares several of its characters with the cast from GTA 5; its story since the Gunrunner update canonly goes from 2017 to the current year. If GTA 5's finale happened in 2013, then it should be easy to see which ending is canon.

Option C (The Third Way) is the canon ending to GTA 5

GTA 5's The Third Way has already been known to be the canon ending since The Diamond Casino and Resort update. There is a mission in it known as "Strong Arm Tactics" where Tao Cheng states (in Chinese):

"I almost got killed at this country club before. Once is enough already!"

Option C is the finale where each protagonist kills an enemy of another protagonist. Franklin's main target is Wei Cheng, with Tao Cheng's death being optional (and non-canon). It happens at the Pacific Bluffs Country Club, which is what Tao Cheng is alluding to in the above quote.

None of the other endings involve a country club or Tao Cheng.

Trevor is still alive after GTA 5 events

Before The Diamond Casino & Resort update was Smuggler's Run. This update happened after Gunrunner in 2017, meaning that it canonly occurred in 2017. For reference's sake, GTA 5's events took place in 2013.

At the very least, this update confirms that Trevor is still alive and has "gone Vinewood" and "too important for Ron now." GTA Online players never get to see Trevor Philips as a lifestyle coach, but that's apparently what he did after GTA 5 was over.

Such a fate wouldn't be possible if Something Sensible were chosen, as Trevor Philips is clearly not dead.

GTA Online also alludes to Trevor Philips trying to visit Franklin at his agency. This reference is easy to miss, but Trevor Philips is the most logical character that this clerk is talking about. It's yet another example of how Franklin didn't kill him at the end of GTA 5.

Michael is still alive after GTA 5 events

GTA Online's most recent update was The Contract, which brought back Franklin Clinton after fans hadn't seen him since GTA 5. The most important part of his return regarding the canon ending is what he says in the mission, On Course:

"Man, shit, I know one of the producers around here. I hope his ass ain't at work today..."

That producer is most likely Michael De Santa, which would also imply he's still producing after filming Meltdown from GTA 5. Thus, it's logical to say that The Time's Come is not the canon ending to GTA 5.

Franklin, Michael, and Trevor are all alive

The Contract is GTA Online's most recent update, and it confirms that all three of GTA 5's protagonists are still alive. The only ending where it's possible for Michael and Trevor to be alive is Option C (The Third Way).

GTA Online might have strange futuristic vehicles that are terribly unrealistic by today's technological standards, but it doesn't have a messy timeline. Thus, Option C is logically the canon ending to GTA 5's story.

