How to unlock Michael in GTA 5

While Michael shows up in GTA 5's introduction, he is not fully playable until a few missions later.

It can be argued that Michael is the main character of GTA 5. Most of the story revolves around his actions, as well as his relationships. He even takes a central role in the introductory mission, albeit in a flashback. The narrative quickly changes the focus to Franklin for the next few missions.

Michael will not be accessible until those missions are completed. Fortunately, it won't take long for GTA 5 players to unlock him. This is in stark contrast to Trevor, who isn't available until several missions later. It shouldn't be long before Michael is fully playable in GTA 5.

GTA 5 players won't have to wait long to play as Michael

Players will get a short introduction to Michael in GTA 5's Prologue, which took place several years earlier. In the present day, he is not seen again until a few missions later. Here's how players can fully regain control of Michael again.

Play the first few missions of the game

The Prologue serves as an introduction to GTA 5's basic mechanics. Afterwards, the setting changes from Ludendorff to Los Santos. GTA 5 players are then introduced to Franklin, who performs repossession jobs for Simeon.

These GTA 5 missions must be completed before Michael is fully playable:

Franklin and Lamar (Reposess a few sports cars)

(Reposess a few sports cars) Repossession (Steal a bike from the Vagos gang)

(Steal a bike from the Vagos gang) Complications (Break in Michael's house to steal a car)

The last mission is the most important one on this list, since Michael finally reappears. He lays there in wait before Franklin steals Jimmy's BeeJay XL. Afterwards, Michael forces him to drive to the car dealership. This is where he beats up Simeon for scamming his son.

From this point forward, GTA 5 players can take full control of Michael. Franklin will also no longer be doing missions for Simeon. The narrative will then switch focus to Michael's personal life, such as his family struggles.

Michael has a really useful special ability

Michael is well suited for combat in GTA 5, given his special abilities. This is one of the main reasons players want to play as him.

His Bullet Time effect is a popular mechanic from most Rockstar Games. This allows players to slow down time while lining up their shots. Michael has a very precise aim, which makes it easier for him to get headshots.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul