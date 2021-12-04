When does Trevor show up in GTA 5? 

Trevor is one of the main attractions in GTA 5, yet players have to wait a while before he's available.

GTA 5 allows players to take control of three different characters. Trevor is arguably the most popular, especially for his crazy antics and threatening demeanor. However, he is the last unlockable protagonist, as he shows up after the first act is complete.

Trevor only gets involved in the story when he realizes Michael is still alive. Several years prior, the former mistakenly believed the latter was deceased. Trevor now has to confront his past before he can move on in the present. Here's what GTA 5 players need to know about his first appearance.

When and where does Trevor appear in GTA 5?

For better or worse, Trevor made a lasting impact in his debut appearance. Some GTA 5 players couldn't wait until they finally took control. Before they can do so, they have to meet a few requirements.

Players must first complete the Jewel Store Job

The Jewel Store Job involves a series of prep missions. Michael is getting back in the game, since this is his first major heist in several years. GTA 5 players can either take a silent or loud approach with this mission.

After it's completed, Michael will bring in over a million dollars in criminal income. The heist almost went off without a hitch. Unfortunately for Michael, he made a single mistake. He used one of his familiar catchphrases to a police officer, who relayed it on national television.

Trevor shows up in Mr. Philips

Mr. Philips is a very controversial GTA 5 mission, mostly because of how Trevor deals with the Lost MC. After hearing the news report about the jewel store robbery, Trevor recognizes Michael's catchphrase. This puts him in a very foul mood, since he thought Michael was already dead.

Johnny Klebitz picks the wrong time to confront Trevor over his relationship with Ashley. In a fit of rage, Trevor decides to wipe out the Lost MC. It's one of the most contentious points of discussion in the game.

GTA 5 players now have full control over Trevor. Once the mission is complete, they can freely roam Blaine County. Trevor provides a completely different perspective of the game. The player's actions are more in line with his chaotic nature than most protagonists.

GTA 5 cannot play as Michael or Franklin until Friends Reunited

Keep in mind that when Trevor becomes playable in GTA 5, the other two will be locked. The story explains they are laying low, since they want to avoid attention from the jewel store heist. In the meantime, Trevor goes looking for Michael's whereabouts.

GTA 5 players will unlock Michael and Franklin again once they complete the following missions:

Mr. Philips

Nervous Ron

Crystal Maze

Friends Reunited

After Trevor arrives in Los Santos, he will finally reunite with Michael. The two characters meet in the mission Fame or Shame. Now GTA 5 players have access to all the major characters.

