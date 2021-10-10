How do Special Abilities work in GTA 5?

Special Abilities are unique to the GTA 5 protagonists, which is why players should learn how to use them.

GTA 5 is one of the easier games in the series. Every GTA 5 protagonist has their own useful talents. For example, Franklin likes to drive a lot. His abilities deal with precise maneuvering.

Special Abilities are a big difference maker. Whether it's a street race or a gang war, it gives players the potential for clutch moments. Beginners might be starting out for the first time and they need to figure out how it all works. It's a rather simple process.

GTA 5: Here is how Special Abilities work

All Special Abilities have their own unique color scheme and theme song. This corresponds to each of the GTA 5 protagonists.

Basic controls

GTA 5 has different control schemes for each system. Players should know which buttons activate their Special Abilities. Here are the controls:

PC : Caps Lock

: Caps Lock PlayStation : L3 and R3

: L3 and R3 Xbox: LS+RS

Keep in mind that Special Abilities have their own meter. If it runs out, players will have to wait a while to refill. Each GTA 5 protagonist has different methods to refill their meter. Players should keep an eye on the meter whenever it's used.

Franklin's Special Ability

Franklin is the first GTA 5 character that the player can use. His tutorial mission deals with driving a stolen vehicle. Appropriately, his Special Abilities deal with skillful driving as Franklin is able to use Driving Focus.

This ability will allow players to slow down time while they are in a vehicle. Franklin can use it to carefully manuever himself. He can make last-minute adjustments with his movements. This is very critical for sharp corners.

Franklin can refill his meter when he's driving around. Strangely, Lamar is fully aware of this ability. as he mentions it in the Chop mission.

Michael's Special Ability

Michael has years of experience under his belt. This allows him to use Bullet Time (just like the Max Payne series). It briefly slows down time so Michael can aim for headshots. This gives players the precision they need. Out of all the Special Abilities, this is one of the most useful in combat.

Michael can refill his meter if he gets headshots or sneak attacks. It will also increase if his health is rather low.

Trevor's Special Ability

Trevor is a deranged maniac who can use Red Mist. This increases his attacking power, as well as durability. GTA 5 players will have a distinct advantage in massive shootouts.

Resistance is a very important skill. Trevor will be able to survive harmful attacks from electric tasers and wild animals. However, he is not invincible. Players should try to avoid damage if they can.

Trevor can refill his meter if he falls over, fails a mission, and gets hit by something. In this mode, he can also take out multiple enemies.

