What does yoga do in GTA 5?

Yoga is a unique mechanic in GTA 5, yet some players wonder if it has any use.

The short answer is no (at least at first glance). Despite common belief, it doesn't affect user's stats in a meaningful way.

Yoga is also not required for 100% completion. Gamers can do it in their spare time. These quick-time events are meant to be fun, nothing more and nothing less.

However, there are unintended uses for this GTA 5 mechanic. Players can test themselves with these exercises. They just need to think outside the box.

Creative users will find enjoyment with this feature. It's a divisive aspect of GTA 5, yet it can still be helpful.

Yoga in GTA 5: Does it have any use?

GTA 5 offers several new side activities. Yoga is one that plays a significant role in the story.

Beyond its narrative use, gamers can find a way to relax or stress themselves out. Yoga can either be a challenge or a relief.

Yoga mainly serves the purpose of one mission

First, it's important to talk about its primary role. GTA 5 players will have to perform yoga in one of the early missions.

Only Michael can practice these exercises. After he completes the mission, he can perform it in two different places. Yoga is available at his residence, as well as Mount Gordo.

Yoga has other purposes in the game. It depends on the user's mindset.

It can be used as a challenge

GTA 5 players can perform yoga at the peak of Mount Gordo. The real challenge is surviving the wilderness, as there are several cougars in the area. So they can test their skills by going to this location.

Michael is safe as long as he is doing yoga. However, he will be prone to attacks afterward.

Some GTA 5 users like to sit at the edge of their seats. This type of yoga is more extreme than usual. They have to be quick on the draw if they want to survive wild animals.

Thankfully, Michael can use Bullet Time to slow down enemies. GTA 5 gamers can genuinely see what they are made of at Mount Gordo. It also offers a beautiful view of San Andreas, which is a sight to behold.

Yoga can also be used to calm players

Not every player likes the control scheme of yoga. The timing can be frustrating at times. Nonetheless, some find it relaxing. It's all a matter of subjective taste, as yoga resonates with people in a meaningful way.

Some users just want to relax. Whether it's inside a mansion or on a mountain top, yoga can be a pleasant experience. It all depends on the person.

GTA 5 gamers will only find yoga useful if they enjoy doing it. This activity offers no in-game benefits for doing so. Despite this setback, it does have unconventional uses, and they have to be imaginative.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

