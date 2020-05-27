Play tennis in GTA 5. Image: Pinterest

If you are familiar with GTA 5, you must know that there are a lot of activities you can do to make the game more appealing to you. If you are a tennis lover, then you will be glad to know that you can play tennis in GTA 5. If you are tired with all the shooting and killing, you can play a tennis match to unwind yourself. No need to wonder about the locations as Los Santos is strewn with tennis courts.

Unlock the feature in GTA 5

Before you engage yourself in playing tennis, you need to make sure that you complete the mission, Complications. Not only will this open Michael’s mansion, but also will also make games like tennis and golf accessible to you. Unlike golf, you are free to play tennis at any time of the day or night.

Where to play tennis in GTA 5

There are a total of eight locations in GTA 5 where you can swing you tennis racquet.

West Eclipse Boulevard – Michael’s Mansion

Michael's Mansion. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom

After unlocking Michael’s mansion, this place should naturally be your first choice. You can find the tennis court in the corner of Cougar Avenue, Rockford Hills.

Dorset Drive – Weazel Courts

Loacted in Richman, Rockford Hills and Burton, Dorset Drive’s Weazel Court is a popular choice for playing tennis in GTA 5.

West Eclipse Boulevard – Richman Hotel Courts

This luxury hotel has a many tennis courts where you can play. These tennis courts are for those who want to indulge themselves in grandeur and splendor of the hotel.

Great Ocean Highway – Chumash Hotel courts

The place, Chumash is located along the Western Highway. You can play a game of tennis in the Chumash Hotel courts and then take a relaxing walk on the beach.

Palomino Avenue – Vespucci Apartment Courts

In Vespucci, you can find a street named, Palomino Avenue. You can play tennis in the Vespucci Apartment Courts bordering the Palomino Avenue.

Vespucci Beach – Vespucci Courts

Vespucci Beach Court. Image: YouTube

This another beachside court where players love to play to unwind at the end of the day.

Elgin Avenue – Vinewood Apartment Courts

Vinewood Apartment located on the side of the Elgin Avenue, provides you with beautiful tennis courts to play.

Picture Perfect Drive – USLA Campus Courts

USLA Courts. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom

Get that college feel as you play tennis in the campus of University of San Andreas.

Remember, in order to attain 100% completion in GTA 5, it is mandatory for you to win a match of tennis. So, go grab your tennis racquet and start playing!