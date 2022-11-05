5 missions in GTA 5 that make no sense

GTA 5 is still going strong, with the title still gaining new players every day. There is also an updated version that was released for the latest consoles featuring improved graphics and visuals. Since the title has been available for nine years, most gamers have completed the single-player story by now. Unfortunately, some of its missions leave more to be desired and have left many players puzzled.

From driving around in a tow truck to being forced to indulge in yoga, some of the game's missions have been termed as "filler" and made very little sense. Here are five such examples.

GTA 5 missions that felt out of place

5) Cleaning out the Bureau

This GTA 5 mission involves preparing for a heist as players take control of Michael. In a game that is fast-paced, players will be forgiven for expecting action from start to finish. 'Cleaning out the Bureau', however, forces players to sit through a stakeout while Michael waits till it's safe to follow a janitor into his home so he can get his uniform and ID.

Even after tailing him, players have to sit through a cutscene where he pays for the janitor's uniform and ID, and nothing noteworthy happens after that. The mission ends with Michael driving to a garment factory.

4) Minisub

This is another heist-setup mission that misses the mark. 'Minisub' involves Trevor and should have been more interesting or not a standalone mission at all. In it, Trevor has to steal a submarine, which sounds exciting; however, it ends up being a boring experience.

Trevor must release and get into the minisub. Subsequently, he has to slowly take it to a safe location in a port. Floyd then pulls the underwater vehicle using a crane and places it on a semi-truck with a large trailer. Trevor then takes it to a port warehouse for safekeeping, driving slowly and ensuring the minisub doesn't take damage.

3) Pulling Favors

This is another side mission meant to introduce a new character in the game. Players who are looking to carry out a task that isn't stressful should definitely go for this mission.

In Pulling Favors, gamers assume the role of Franklin and have to drive a tow truck and impound a vehicle. Towing the cars back carefully and slowly through insane Los Santos traffic and ensuring minimal damage is taken sounds nothing like a GTA mission.

2) Yoga

At number two is 'Did somebody say Yoga?', a mission that this list would be incomplete without. It has nothing to do with the story and offers literally nothing in the way of action. Nor does it involve vehicles. But what it does entail is Michael trying to nail a few yoga positions perfectly.

'Did somebody say Yoga?' requires near-precise analog control by players. Failing to perform these positions will fail the mission, and for players looking to complete the game 100%, that can be quite annoying.

1) Boiler Suits/Masks

Boiler Suits and Masks are two different, separate missions that could have been avoided. Rockstar Games, for some reason, included them as part of a heist setup mission.

Boiler Suits literally involves getting the titular item. Then, the mission ends, and players get a gold medal. The other mission, Masks, entails getting a mask, and that's about it. Both items can be bought easily, and there's really nothing that makes Boiler Suits or Masks stand out.

These GTA 5 missions could've been part of other bigger ones, or they could've been well-written to make things more interesting.

