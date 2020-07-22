GTA: 5 of the worst missions in the series

GTA games have provided gamers with some of the most memorable open-world moments, and several story missions over the years. However, a franchise as massive as GTA — with the number of missions it has — is bound to have a few stinkers.

Some fans have even thrown shade at Rockstar Games for the inclusion of several "filler" missions that serve no purpose but to increase the game length. Here are some of the worst GTA missions in the series, for a variety of reasons: some annoying, some pointless, and some just plain boring.

Five worst GTA missions of all-time

5) Wrong side of the tracks: GTA San Andreas

This is easily one of the worst missions in GTA history, and it really shouldn't be. It requires you to, as CJ, to ride a bike alongside a train and shoot your rival gang.

How a great premise like that could end up as one of the most annoying missions in the game is beyond anyone's comprehension. Big Smoke's inability to aim any further than 30cm only adds to the level of annoyance of the task.

In case the player isn't able to get all of the enemy gang members, Big Smoke has the gall to blame CJ. Which is just symbolic of how truly annoying this mission is.

4) Death Row: GTA Vice City

This mission, again, in theory, sounds like a great adventure and a great story moment between Tommy and Lance. The player must drive from the Malibu Club to the place where Lance is being held up and tortured, and rescue him.

The health bar for Lance drains quickly, and the bizarre driving mechanics of GTA Vice City don't help with the speed. Upon reaching Lance and killing off all of the enemies, the player must escort him back to safety.

The drive to and from the location is an absolute nightmare, coupled with the game's habit at chucking cars at you from the oncoming lane for no apparent reason.

3) Demolition Man: GTA Vice City

Demolition Man has you control an RC helicopter and plant bombs in an under-construction building. All is fun and games unit you realise that the chopper controls are as good as a Depression-era school bus.

The RC helicopter takes a while to get used to, and some people on message boards and forums have claimed that they abandoned the game due to this mission.

The timer on the task seems extra quick, and does not feel sufficient, given the sluggish controls of the RC. However, with enough practice, players can get through this level.

2) Steal the Minisub: GTA 5

Whichever approach you choose for the Merryweather Job, you will need to steal a minisub. Given that the speed of the minisub is dismal, the 15 minutes that players spend on this mission can seem like 15 hours.

Making a turn with the minisub can feel like dragging along a 15-tonne semi-truck along. This setup mission for the Merryweather Heist is unavoidable, and an absolute chore.

1) Scouting the Port: GTA 5

While GTA 5 had the least amount of filler missions in the series, some tasks do grind player's gears. "Scouting the Port" is the worst offender of all in the GTA series.

It is the antithesis of what a GTA mission should be, by having players go through a series of mundane tasks. Perhaps this is the sentiment Rockstar was going for, showing the contrast between the player's life in the game versus the civilian's.

However, it does not make for an interesting 30 minutes of gameplay. The only saving grace of this mission comes in the form of Trevor donning decent clothing for once.