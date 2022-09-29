5 missions from GTA 5 that shouldn't return in GTA 6

The GTA franchise has given players one of the most memorable open-world missions to play since the very first game. Every successive title has improved the gameplay and storyline, which has helped in growing the fanbase over the years. A franchise as massive as GTA, with numerous missions in each game, is bound to have some missions that have just been plain forgetful.

Fans have downright called some missions as "filler" in GTA 5 since they serve no purpose in the overall storyline or character development. Good examples include missions with objectives to buy three boiler suits or a couple of masks, with nothing else to be done to complete them.

With GTA 6 expected to be launched in a couple of years, players are already hopeful Rockstar Games will not repeat such filler missions. This article aims to list five such experiences from GTA 5, that shouldn't be replicated in the upcoming title.

This article is not ranked in any order as all five of these missions should be avoided at all costs.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinions.

GTA 5 missions that Rockstar should avoid adding to GTA 6

1) Scouting the Port

Trevor is one of the most entertaining characters in GTA 5, with his hilarious personality, his redneck antics, his attitude towards humans and life, and everything in between. That being said, when there's a mission that's specific to him and throws away all that he's known for, it can get pretty boring very quickly.

This GTA 5 mission is part of a heist that is specific to Trevor, and sees him go to a port and maintain cover as he takes pictures of the guards onboard the ship while remaining inconspicuous. He has to do certain cargo tasks, cannot run at all, and cannot look out of character while he tries to blend in.

The entire objective of working with slow forklifts, moving around slowly, and operating a slow crane gets very boring.

2) Steal the Minisub

This mission is part of the previously mentioned heist. Trevor is tasked with stealing a Minisub, and that's about it. The entire mission sounds good at first, since it involves stealing a submarine and then using it in a heist later on, except that it ends up being a dragging and boring experience.

The mission ends up being very slow, with Trevor having to maneuver the rather small-sized minisub back to the safehouse. He ends up having to control the vehicle carefully, without hitting any obstacles, and without resurfacing from the water. The submarine itself moves along slowly, without any acceleration.

Missions that slow down the pace of the game, such as this, should definitely be avoided in future games in the franchise.

3) Derailed

This is comparable to the Wrong Side of the Track mission from GTA San Andreas, which made many players rage until they found the right way to complete it. It's crazy in the manner that the crazy character that Trevor is, decides to ride a dirt bike to get on top of a train to hijack it.

The mission starts off with Trevor on the bike trying to hijack a speeding train until players land their jump on the train perfectly. The jump itself is a pretty difficult stunt, as Rockstar Games themselves have acknowledged this with one of the gold medal objectives named Better than CJ.

Missions like these without checkpoints force players to restart the mission every time and continued attempts to land the jump can easily be frustrating, especially for beginners.

4) Pulling favors

As punny as the mission might be named, this is another experience that completely slows down the pace of the game. There are a lot of tedious tasks in the Grand Theft Auto series that require players to drive a slow truck or minisub. This extra baggage makes the title's already boring premise even more tedious.

In Pulling Favors, Franklin is given a tow truck to slowly go around and impound vehicles. Towing the cars back carefully and slowly through Los Santos traffic while also taking minimum damage does not make an exciting GTA mission at all.

5) Did somebody say yoga

Speaking of missions that don't look like they belong in the GTA series, this one takes the cake. Michael takes up yoga lessons with his wife and the objectives include timing the moves correctly or going through the process again since there are no checkpoints.

For successful completion, players need to have swift movements to time the moves perfectly. A near-precise analog control can get Michael through the required steps for a successful completion.

For a game that is known for fast cars, shooting, police chases, bombs, crashes and murders, among many other things, doing yoga or towing vehicles is something nobody expects to attempt in any Grand Theft Auto game. Fans can only hope that there's no such filler mission in the upcoming GTA 6.

