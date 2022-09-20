GTA 6 gameplay leaks: All major information leaked from the upcoming game

A day after Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) clips from an alpha build leaked, Rockstar Games confirmed the authenticity of the leaks and seemed understandably disappointed. While a lot of information was revealed, some major takeaways spoiled several details for those patiently awaiting the game.

Out of the dozens of leaked clips from the GTA 6 alpha build, the majority of which were minor visuals of the gameplay, a lot of important information gave everyone an idea of the location and other important aspects of the game.

In this article, we go through some of the major details seen in the leaked clips. Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar have both since released statements regarding the massive breach.

GTA 6 leaks have revealed crucial information, some major and a lot of minor details

One of the main takeaways is the confirmation of the two protagonists. The clips also showed a switch happening between a Latin female character named Lucia and a white male character named Jason.

This pretty much confirmed multiple protagonists, and for the first time in the series, the introduction of a female protagonist. Their relationship in the game couldn't be identified, though they could be seen working together as they looted stores, leading to the possibility of a co-op option this time around.

Another major reveal from the clips was the large number of instances where Vice City could be seen as part of the game's surroundings. Characters were also seen moving around the city in a metro or tram. Based on clips showing one of the protagonists shooting at objects, the overall gun mechanics seem to have improved significantly.

As of now, from the alpha builds, the name Vice City can be seen faintly on one of the buildings and a metro train. Some eagle-eyed observers noticed larger structures that appeared to be detailed replicas of structures last seen in Vice City.

New features and responsive NPCs

The clips have also revealed certain new features such as the protagonists going prone and having realistic weapon holsters. The characters were also seen carrying backpacks and duffel bags for extra storage. The protagonists were further seen carrying bodies and going prone while moving at the same time.

A test clip showed the male protagonist crawling forward, which suggests the new game might also have stealth-based missions. The protagonists were also seen with the ability to drop their weapons while picking up new weapons on the go. Rockstar seems to have significantly improved the game mechanics and added more features.

NPCs look a lot more advanced and reactive as well. They can be seen dragging the protagonists into their conversations, with some clips also showing one of the NPCs talking about Jay Norris, who appeared in GTA 5, while suggesting he is still alive.

In another clip, NPCs were found to be passing slurs at the protagonists, which was further evidence of just how different they will be in the upcoming game. Some NPCs were also seen falling to their knees to avoid being harmed during robberies. All of this could change and improve further in the final version.

Other possible additions to the game include open-world robberies and hostage situations, both new to the series. There appears to be more options for protagonists to visit places and rob, with more stores and interiors available for players to explore. This was made possible using one of the GTA 5 mods, but it now seems legit.

No disruption expected, claims Rockstar Games

Rockstar and Take-Two have both released official statements regarding the leak. Considering the magnitude of their past creations, they can no doubt deliver a great experience. As per their latest press release, the leaks are not expected to disrupt the development of GTA 6.

