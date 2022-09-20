What city is GTA 6 based on? Leaks reveal game setting

The recent GTA 6 leak provided fans with numerous videos of its gameplay. Although it was all from an early build of the game, fans could deduce that the game would be set in Vice City, which is based on the real-life city of Miami.

Now that Rockstar Games has recognized the leak in a recent statement, this location may not change once the game is released. In any event, GTA Vice City fans will be eagerly looking forward to the next installment.

This article will dive into some uncovered information about the locations with fans sifting through the leaked footage.

Note: Leaked clips cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

GTA 6 could be set in a new Vice City infused with real-life Miami

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU I wonder why the GTA 6 main characters moved to Vice City and whether the weather influenced their decision. The leaks created more questions than they answered and I hope this is resolved in the upcoming trailer. I wonder why the GTA 6 main characters moved to Vice City and whether the weather influenced their decision. The leaks created more questions than they answered and I hope this is resolved in the upcoming trailer.

After viewing all of GTA 6's leaked footage, curious players scoped out larger structures that seemed to be a detailed version of Vice City. This has presumably been done to update the fictional life of Vice City. The intention could be to provide a nostalgic playground with artifacts from modern life.

The community narrowed in on Vice City after inspecting police vehicles with "V.C.P.D" inscribed. Vice City has legions of fans who have visited every nook and cranny of the fictional city. Certain themes stuck out due to repeated visits to major locations in the OG map.

But the most exciting aspect is the real-life Miami locations. This could even imply that the contemporary version of Vice City will be more faithful to the real-life city of Miami. Joel Franco, a Grand Theft Auto fan and YouTuber, visited many real-life locations where fans found out through leaked gameplay or have a high chance of being present in the game.

The following are some of the real-life locations Franco visited:

South Beach

Port Miami

FTX Arena

Wynwood

Homestead

Everglades National Park

Metromover

The highlight has to be the arena at Bayfront park. This location was prominently shown in the leaked gameplay, and it is amazing Joel also managed to visit it in real life.

Locations deciphered by the community through leaked GTA 6's gameplay

These are the locations fans found out about (Images via Rockstar Games)

Fans managed to identify these locations by analyzing gameplay footage that was leaked. Most of these places were found through older references or in-game elements such as signs or dialogs spoken by characters. The leaked menus also helped in identifying them.

Players should also note that most of these locations are fictional and may or may not have a real-life counterpart. The following are all of the locations:

Port Gellhorn

North Beaches

Lake Leonida

Monument Of Leonida

Washington Beach

Ekanfinaka

Rockridge

Hamlet

Ocean Beach

Red Hill Forest

Yorktown

Bocamar Bridge

For the time being, these are the only additional locations discovered by fans in Grand Theft Auto 6, but more location information might soon be incoming.

