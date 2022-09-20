What’s next for GTA 6 after the leaks?

The latest GTA 6 leaks have rocked the video game industry, causing excitement among fans who have been pondering over its potential future.

Anytime a source code is stolen from a game developer, they usually have to rewrite the entire program. Otherwise, hackers can usually manipulate the game, especially if there are online features.

Naturally, this was a major concern that came with the GTA 6 leaks. Now that Rockstar Games has released a statement on the matter, perhaps they can provide a clearer look into the game's future development.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Despite the recent leaks, GTA 6 is still maintaining its current schedule

Here are the big takeaways from Rockstar's statement

Although they have suffered a few setbacks, Rockstar is looking to please their player base and exceed expectations. They released an official statement earlier this morning with regard to the 3 gigabyte data leaks. Here are the most relevant parts of their message:

The leaks will have no "long-term effects" for their ongoing projects

Rockstar is disappointed in how the information was shared without their consent

However, they will update players in the near future

At the very least, GTA 6 will not be delayed over the leaks, at least according to Rockstar. However, that doesn't rule out the possibility that it could be delayed for other reasons. Sometimes developers require more time if they are to produce a better game for consumers.

Rockstar will likely continue with business as usual

Lex 🇺🇦 @MrTLexify The GTA 6 Leak proves that gamers have no idea about how game development works whatsoever ☠️



These homies are complaining that the game looks unfinished when it literally is… The GTA 6 Leak proves that gamers have no idea about how game development works whatsoever ☠️These homies are complaining that the game looks unfinished when it literally is…

The company mentioned that GTA 6 is still not ready for a full reveal just yet. However, they are still working on the game before it can be properly introduced to a general audience. Fans should stay tuned for the latest updates, since Rockstar will be updating everyone "soon."

Of course, the question still remains on whether or not they will drop an official trailer in the near future. Based on their recent statement, it's likely that Rockstar will remain firm in their resolve. They will only drop a trailer if they feel comfortable doing so, regardless of the latest leaks.

Cinematic trailers require a lot of resources, especially on such short notice. Bearing that in mind, don't expect major panic moves from Rockstar. They only need to reassure fans that GTA 6 development is still good to go. If there is a trailer next year, it would likely have been planned even before the leaks.

What is the estimated release date for GTA 6?

KOFI @GoodGameKofi No point judging the GTA 6 leaks harshly like it’s releasing in a few months. That joint ain’t coming out until 2024-2025 the earliest lol No point judging the GTA 6 leaks harshly like it’s releasing in a few months. That joint ain’t coming out until 2024-2025 the earliest lol

There have been conflicting reports regarding a potential release date. Various insiders such as Matheusvictorbr- and Tom Henderson have said that 2023 could be extremely optimistic. However, there is always potential for delays, considering the nature of this chaotic project.

Do note that Rockstar Games have restructured the development process. They are looking to reduce crunch time so they can improve the culture of their respective teams. By doing so, it will create a healthier environment and hopefully lead to a major increase in morale.

With that said, GTA 6 will likely see a release date anywhere between 2023 and 2025. Based on historical precedence, games are usually released a year or two after their official trailers, so fans will have to wait for that. In the meanwhile, players can only hope that it exceeds their expectations.

