Why Rockstar should reveal a GTA 6 trailer after GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

GTA 6 has been a significant talking point since Five came out in 2013. As far as the official word goes, fans know almost nothing other than it being under active development. Rockstar Games also announced that they had allocated more resources towards the project.

Leaks and rumors still flood social media every day, and most of them either turn out to be outrageous or fake. This article discusses why it is high time that something major about the game is revealed.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

GTA 6's launch may be far away, but Rockstar should not delay the reveal any further

Ben @videotech_ Take-Two on the next GTA entry.



"Development is well underway, they're (Rockstar) determined to set creative benchmarks for the series, industry and entertainment. Take-Two on the next GTA entry."Development is well underway, they're (Rockstar) determined to set creative benchmarks for the series, industry and entertainment. https://t.co/8GgVHYZDeA

GTA fans always get anxious before any company meeting or announcement (from Rockstar or Take-Two Interactive), and it was the same during the recent earnings call. The previous quarter's meeting did not reveal anything about the upcoming title.

However, during this meeting, Strauss Zelnick, Chief Executive Officer of Take-Two Interactive, said that the game's development is well underway, and Rockstar is ready to raise the bar for creative benchmarks.

Regardless, fans were pretty miffed with the parent company as all they got was a generic statement like the one during the release of the Expanded and Enhanced version.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar's overhaul started in 2018, when staff called out its culture of crunch, bullying, and frat-house antics. The company has ousted managers accused of abuse and promised to cut down on overtime. One employee calls it “a boys’ club transformed into a real company.” Rockstar's overhaul started in 2018, when staff called out its culture of crunch, bullying, and frat-house antics. The company has ousted managers accused of abuse and promised to cut down on overtime. One employee calls it “a boys’ club transformed into a real company.”

Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist, recently spoke about Rockstar Games at length in his new feature. He mentioned that the company is looking to mend its ways and change a few things here and there. As far as comedy/satire is concerned, many things aren't acceptable anymore.

The removal of transphobic content from the E&E version is a great example, and fans feel that this is also a reason for the delay. Most insiders and experts predict a late 2024 or early 2025 release for the next GTA title. That said, Rockstar is known to maintain a two-year gap between reveal and launch.

A good chunk of the fanbase feels that the upcoming title will receive some substantial reveal this year, maybe during November.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC for GTA Online overhauled the game and implemented many changes based on user feedback. This is definitely going to make the game better, but skeptics think this will also ensure longevity for the game.

Online has kept Five relevant, not only by bringing it to the present day but also by providing frequent new DLCs. Many experts feel Rockstar is milking Online a bit too much. This feeling was strengthened by the failure of the Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

Grove Street Games simply couldn't step up and provide a clean and complete set of games. Adding to that notion was also the news of the first two Max Payne games being remade in partnership with Remedy Entertainment.

Fans feel Rockstar is trying to do too many things at once and not being able to do any one thing properly.

Right now, fans are looking at Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive with many questions, most of which are regarding the next GTA title.

Although the Criminal Enterprises DLC was a big win for them, many players still feel negatively about the organization. A reveal would definitely help in a big way, and the fans will also get what they want.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi