Rockstar indicates that GTA 6 may not be delayed after all

Despite recent leaks regarding the source code, GTA 6 may not have to delay its development process. For context, a hacker recently downloaded the files directly from messaging groups related to Rockstar employees.

They subsequently released more than 90 videos to GTAForums on September 17. These videos showcased unfinished gameplay, presumably from the earlier development stages of GTA 6.

Needless to say, it caused a firestorm of controversy in the video gaming industry. It took Rockstar Games a few days to process the information, but they eventually issued a statement about GTA 6. While they expressed disappointment, they reassured fans that development was still ongoing.

Based on Rockstar's statement, there might not be any disruptions to GTA 6

Here's what Rockstar had to say on the matter

Over the past few days, fans have been eagerly awaiting Rockstar's potential response. There was no way they could ignore what happened and by September 19, the company finally responded with a Twitter post.

Here are the most relevant parts of their recent statement:

"At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services or any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects."

Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief, as the development process for GTA 6 is seemingly unaffected by the leaks. Keep in mind that the hacker shared over three gigabytes worth of data. A major breach could've easily caused a massive delay for the entire game.

There was great concern over the stolen source code

Aidan 🐝 @The_magic_baby @RubenClapsCheek @YongYea Source code was stolen in the leaks. Could cause problems with cheats and hacks for the game and previous games using the game source code so they may need to completely rework the engine. Could take years. @RubenClapsCheek @YongYea Source code was stolen in the leaks. Could cause problems with cheats and hacks for the game and previous games using the game source code so they may need to completely rework the engine. Could take years.

While most players celebrated the recent leaks, more than a few were understandably worried. Not only did the GTA 6 hacker steal the source code, they also had direct access to internal builds. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier described it as one of the "biggest leaks in video game history."

The main issue is that hackers could have potentially used the source code for various hacks and cheats. Nobody would fault Rockstar Games if they had to rework the entire game from scratch. If that were the case, this would only cause further delays for the highly anticipated game.

At the very least, players can rest easy with Rockstar's latest statement. The company reassured fans that ongoing projects are still good to go, which presumably includes their biggest one. This is the best possible scenario, given the severity of the leaks.

It remains to be seen when GTA 6 will be released

YongYea @YongYea The GTA 6 leaks may very well be the worst leak in gaming history. If you think this is cause for celebration, understand that the hacker who perpetrated this has made the lives of developers a living nightmare and this incident will single handedly delay the long awaited game. The GTA 6 leaks may very well be the worst leak in gaming history. If you think this is cause for celebration, understand that the hacker who perpetrated this has made the lives of developers a living nightmare and this incident will single handedly delay the long awaited game.

The release date for this highly anticipated game is commonly speculated to be around 2023 or 2025, based on different claims from insiders. Of course, this took place before the recent hacks. Fans would be greatly annoyed if the game was delayed even further past 2025.

It remains to be seen if GTA 6 will be delayed for reasons that are unrelated to the recent leaks. Rockstar doesn't anticipate "long-term effects," but that doesn't mean it can't be delayed for something else. AAA game development can be a very difficult process.

Regardless, the company did say that fans will be updated in the very near future. They aim to exceed everybody's expectations with the upcoming game. All that matters is that Rockstar can deliver a great experience, even if they require a little more time than usual.

