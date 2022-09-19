Take-Two issuing DMCA notices to YouTube GTA 6 leak videos

The recent GTA 6 leak, which included numerous videos, screenshots, and even the upcoming game's source code, is circulating on nearly all social media platforms.

Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar Games, has started putting out DMCA takedowns on every video sharing this GTA 6 leak. Fans in the community have taken these mass takedowns from the company as a sign of the leaks' authenticity.

Additionally, while they seem glad about the DMCA takedowns as these GTA 6 leaks were not supposed to be out on the internet, others see the takedowns as useless or futile because most of the fans have already downloaded or seen them. In any case, here is some information about this situation.

Take-Two has started rolling out DMCA takedowns on YouTube videos with recent GTA 6 leaks

As readers can see from the above-embedded tweet, almost all of the takedowns are initiated by Take-Two Interactive.

Many fans were waiting for something like this to happen, as these takedowns can be seen as proof that these Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks are legitimate, because if they are not real, why would Take-Two Interactive bother taking them down?

But some have expressed different opinions regarding these take-downs, stating that Take-Two Interactive might be doing this to remove all of the fake leaks that have gone out of control and do not reflect the final product they have created.

This seems to make sense as the videos these leaks have provided showcase a very early build of the game.

Adaminho @ASzczygielski @Werner_RS1 @morsmutual_ What? Can also mean that they don't want people to See These Fake "leaks" so the Fans of GTA aren't disapointed. @Werner_RS1 @morsmutual_ What? Can also mean that they don't want people to See These Fake "leaks" so the Fans of GTA aren't disapointed.

But again, this point is still in the minority, as Take-Two did not release any prior statements and directly started taking down videos. So, these leaks have more credibility than any other information about the game that has come before.

This argument is the most popular one, and there are many fans who support it, such as:

Werner_RS @Werner_RS1 @morsmutual_ If they delete the videos that means they're real @morsmutual_ If they delete the videos that means they're real

Meanwhile, some fans have shown concern for Rockstar Games during this debacle:

FainsRall @MaxHaraldsson @morsmutual_ @videotech_ It’s over. How are they even gonna be able to salvage this mess? @morsmutual_ @videotech_ It’s over. How are they even gonna be able to salvage this mess?

Damian @DamianJ44994889 @trentEXTRA @MaxHaraldsson @morsmutual_ @videotech_ Rockstar Devs watching years of hard work get ruined just so a guy could let people see a game a bit earlier @trentEXTRA @MaxHaraldsson @morsmutual_ @videotech_ Rockstar Devs watching years of hard work get ruined just so a guy could let people see a game a bit earlier https://t.co/BvqQqz4cfg

Just by looking at these tweets, fans can see that there are still people who are critical of this giant leak and can understand what Rockstar Games might be going through and why they are resorting to DMCA takedowns.

trent @trentEXTRA @MaxHaraldsson @morsmutual_ @videotech_ just address the public that the leak was real and move on, damage has already been done @MaxHaraldsson @morsmutual_ @videotech_ just address the public that the leak was real and move on, damage has already been done

One of the fans in the above mentioned tweet even suggested that Rockstar Games should officially recognize the leak and address the situation to their fans to remove any kind of confusion and move on with their development process.

