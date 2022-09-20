5 things GTA 6 fans are excited about after seeing the new leaks

New GTA 6 leaks have sent fans of the franchise into a frenzy. The leaks have revealed some major information about the game and provided a first look at some of the gameplay.

Players should bear in mind that all of these clips depict an early alpha build of the game. Rockstar's parent company Take-Two has already started issuing DMCA strikes to have the leaks removed.

GTA 6 video leak has confirmed some rumors and debunked others

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games

1) Interactive NPCs

NPCs look to be more interactive as per the leaks. (Image via Sportskeeda)

NPCs in the game are seen responding to the situations around them. They appear to be more interactive and seem to be reacting to the player's actions. This was evident in the clips where cops in the game were shown to be far smarter while dealing with the protagonists.

Leaks also showed one of the NPCs talking about Jay Norris, who appeared in GTA 5. As confusing as it was to hear NPCs mention Jay in the leaked clip, it was further evidence of just how different conversations with NPCs will be in the game.

2) Female protagonist confirmed

Fans have expected to see a female protagonist in the latest game (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the biggest reveals from the leaks was the confirmation of the female protagonist. Players have had male protagonists in previous GTA games, so this is being seen as a welcome change. Despite the fact that the leak only showed the gameplay of the alpha build, the character models had a surprising amount of detail.

The two protagonists are named Jason and Lucia. Some clips even show the two collaborating to loot together, hinting at a possible co-op mode.

3) Improved graphics

Frez @ImFrezyys GTA 6 leaked gameplay so early in development that it almost looks like a finished ubisoft game GTA 6 leaked gameplay so early in development that it almost looks like a finished ubisoft game

Alpha builds usually have unfinished and broken environments where test runs are conducted. However, the clips that got leaked show GTA 6 already looking far better than GTA 5. Luscious city streets are seen surrounded by tall buildings and palm trees for a very Miami look.

One clip shows one of the two main characters swimming underwater. The clip makes it clear that GTA 6 has a lot more detail than any of the previous games with underwater gameplay. The clips offer a refreshing take on what looks like a modern Miami city.

4) Improved vehicle interiors

Exclusive cars found in GTA 5 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since the leaks contain clips from alpha builds, it might be a tad too early to make this claim, but the vehicles in the game appear to be a lot more detailed. The interior of the vehicle seen in the clip showed individual controls being handled much like a racing simulator game that would be required to have these details.

Some of the clips even show how players can change the way cars behave in different areas of the game. One of the clips shows the protagonist sitting in the vehicle's passenger seat while aiming a handgun towards the rear.

5) Vice City revisited

Washington Beach from GTA Vice City (Image via gta.fandom)

The wait was worth it as the leaks showed an open world that is more similar to a modern version of Vice City. After nearly 20 years, it looks like the game is returning to the fan favorite location again. There were quite a lot of direct references to Vice City, like the popular Malibu Club being shown in one of the clips.

A zoomed-in picture of one of the clips showed what appeared to be a label that read V.C.P.D., which likely refers to the Vice City Police Department. Fans also identified Washington Beach from one of the leaked clips, which is a location featured in Vice City.

Note: The clips and screenshots from the leaks cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far