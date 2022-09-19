"It almost looks like a finished Ubisoft game": Community uses GTA 6 leaks to make fun of the French game maker and its releases

On September 18, the world got its first glimpse of GTA 6 and what is coming soon. A hacker leaked an alpha version of the game on social media, and fans got hold of plenty of things to witness. As expected, the footage is rough, but some believe it is almost similar to a finished game made by Ubisoft!
The French game makers have been bothered over the last few years due to certain issues. Many have claimed that Ubisoft has lacked massively in terms of the quality of its games. They recently came under fire for early glimpses of Skull and Bones, which appear dull.
This led to the community reacting to the GTA 6 leaks at the cost of Ubisoft. Fans are eager to see what Rockstar has in store for them with a successor to GTA 5. However, nobody expected the leaks to appear out of nowhere, which seems to be a case of a major hack. Nevertheless, it got the community to express their thoughts about GTA 6 and Ubisoft.
GTA 6 was leaked on social media by a hacker who had extensive clips of the game
As soon as the leaks dropped, there was a massive reaction spree on all forms of social media. As time went by, more leaked footage appeared online. One thing was clear: the footage is surely from a very early build, and they looked rusty in certain areas.
Nevertheless, the community did not miss out on a chance to criticize Ubisoft after its recent debacles. One person commented that the French company had become a joke in the gaming world, thanks to their management decisions and poor execution of basics.
Another fan, interestingly, defended Ubisoft by stating that some of the good titles they have made in the past while accepting that recent times have not been kind to them.
One person was reminded of Watchdogs seeing the leaked footage of GTA 6. Watchdogs is a franchise that has several games and was produced by Ubisoft.
Another fan also agreed to get similar vibes watching the footage.
Considering the fact that the leaked footage is likely of a very early build in GTA 6, it does not look too good for Ubisoft as far as their games are concerned.
For some, the footage still appears to be better than the recently released reboot of Saints Row.
Some also criticized Cyberpunk 2077 for the terrible state it had at its release and claimed that the leaked footage is still better.
It is quite clear that the GTA 6 footage that was leaked is really rough and the actual release will be quite different. However, it will be a worrying time for Ubisoft, whose final products are being described in such a fashion.
