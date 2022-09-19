"It almost looks like a finished Ubisoft game": Community uses GTA 6 leaks to make fun of the French game maker and its releases

On September 18, the world got its first glimpse of GTA 6 and what is coming soon. A hacker leaked an alpha version of the game on social media, and fans got hold of plenty of things to witness. As expected, the footage is rough, but some believe it is almost similar to a finished game made by Ubisoft!

The French game makers have been bothered over the last few years due to certain issues. Many have claimed that Ubisoft has lacked massively in terms of the quality of its games. They recently came under fire for early glimpses of Skull and Bones, which appear dull.

Frez @ImFrezyys GTA 6 leaked gameplay so early in development that it almost looks like a finished ubisoft game GTA 6 leaked gameplay so early in development that it almost looks like a finished ubisoft game

This led to the community reacting to the GTA 6 leaks at the cost of Ubisoft. Fans are eager to see what Rockstar has in store for them with a successor to GTA 5. However, nobody expected the leaks to appear out of nowhere, which seems to be a case of a major hack. Nevertheless, it got the community to express their thoughts about GTA 6 and Ubisoft.

GTA 6 was leaked on social media by a hacker who had extensive clips of the game

As soon as the leaks dropped, there was a massive reaction spree on all forms of social media. As time went by, more leaked footage appeared online. One thing was clear: the footage is surely from a very early build, and they looked rusty in certain areas.

Nevertheless, the community did not miss out on a chance to criticize Ubisoft after its recent debacles. One person commented that the French company had become a joke in the gaming world, thanks to their management decisions and poor execution of basics.

Megaroars @megaroars @ImFrezyys poor Ubisoft they're the joke of the gaming world🤣 @ImFrezyys poor Ubisoft they're the joke of the gaming world🤣

Another fan, interestingly, defended Ubisoft by stating that some of the good titles they have made in the past while accepting that recent times have not been kind to them.

aman_naqvi12 @Naqvi12Aman @ImFrezyys Why so much hate on Ubisoft. Things haven’t been great with them lately but we shouldn’t undermine what they did for gaming with likes of Assassins Creed, Far Cry, tom Clancy , watch dogs etc @ImFrezyys Why so much hate on Ubisoft. Things haven’t been great with them lately but we shouldn’t undermine what they did for gaming with likes of Assassins Creed, Far Cry, tom Clancy , watch dogs etc

One person was reminded of Watchdogs seeing the leaked footage of GTA 6. Watchdogs is a franchise that has several games and was produced by Ubisoft.

Aditya @aditya__ftw @ImFrezyys LMAOOOO but the gameplay actually reminded me of watch dogs 2 i dunno why, just the way the character moved and stuff ig @ImFrezyys LMAOOOO but the gameplay actually reminded me of watch dogs 2 i dunno why, just the way the character moved and stuff ig

Another fan also agreed to get similar vibes watching the footage.

xafiat @xafiat @ImFrezyys No shot, it legit gave me Ubisoft vibes watching the footage @ImFrezyys No shot, it legit gave me Ubisoft vibes watching the footage 💀💀💀

Considering the fact that the leaked footage is likely of a very early build in GTA 6, it does not look too good for Ubisoft as far as their games are concerned.

Dave @Slit518 @ImFrezyys What does it say about your competition when your company's alpha footage looks like a Watch Dogs or Saints Row in completed state? @ImFrezyys What does it say about your competition when your company's alpha footage looks like a Watch Dogs or Saints Row in completed state?

For some, the footage still appears to be better than the recently released reboot of Saints Row.

Cybercop @Bo1Little @ImFrezyys Tbh it looks more active and alive than the Saints Row Reboot @ImFrezyys Tbh it looks more active and alive than the Saints Row Reboot

Some also criticized Cyberpunk 2077 for the terrible state it had at its release and claimed that the leaked footage is still better.

lel @ChihaLel @ImFrezyys This early beta game play has better physics than the finished version of Cyberpunk @ImFrezyys This early beta game play has better physics than the finished version of Cyberpunk

It is quite clear that the GTA 6 footage that was leaked is really rough and the actual release will be quite different. However, it will be a worrying time for Ubisoft, whose final products are being described in such a fashion.

